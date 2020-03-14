As the Budget speech echoed around the Commons this week, outside the Palace of Westminster tourists from all over the world faced another day of disappointment.

Up to 1.5 million visitors a year come to photograph Westminster’s architectural wonders, of which the most famous is Big Ben, more correctly named the Elizabeth Tower since the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Unfortunately, the landmark clock tower has been shrouded in scaffolding since restoration work began in 2017 and there’s at least another year to go.

Designed by Victorian architect Augustus Pugin, this powerful symbol of British democracy, with the Houses of Parliament, St Margaret’s Church and Westminster Abbey, forms the Westminster World Heritage Site.

Estate agent Matthew Morton-Smith of Savills says Westminster is getting many new homes, some converted from former government offices, and they are attracting a wide range of buyers.

You’ll find some stunning streets of houses in Westminster (Daniel Lynch)

Wealthy international buyers are beginning to turn to Westminster instead of Mayfair, Belgravia and Knightsbridge. “It is a globally recognised location in one of the most historic areas of London and with all the improvements along Victoria Street, it is becoming a much more attractive place to live.”

In Whitehall, the Old War Office, the listed baroque Edwardian building where Sir Winston Churchill had a base, is being converted into a five-star hotel and 85 flats, after the Ministry of Defence sold it for £350 million in 2014.

Currently under way, the scheme involves digging out a six-level basement and building a three-storey roof extension.

In Victoria Street, a joint venture between Northacre and Abu Dhabi Finance Group has demolished New Scotland Yard, the old Met Police HQ, and is building The Broadway, with 258 flats, offices and shops in six buildings of 13 to 19 storeys by architects Squire and Partners, with a new pedestrian street at the heart of the island site.

Next door at Broadway House, the Grade I-listed former Transport for London HQ above St James’s Park Tube station, Integrity International has consulted on plans to create a 500-room hotel with rooftop bars and restaurants.

The capital’s tallest office block when built in 1929, it was called London’s first skyscraper.

In Millbank, developer St Edward is converting the 1929 former ICI offices and also building a nine-storey new block, to bring 189 new homes overlooking the river and Victoria Tower Gardens.

The gardens are now at the centre of a row over the siting of the proposed National Holocaust Memorial, designed by starchitect Sir David Adjaye.

Critics are against the loss of green space and trees, while the Government is “implacably committed” to building the memorial.

Nearby Parliament Square is an outdoor art gallery, with statues of British prime ministers from George Canning to Sir Winston Churchill, and world leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela.

Most recent is a statue of suffragist Millicent Garrett Fawcett by the artist Gillian Wearing.

The property scene

Westminster has some stunning streets of early Georgian houses and there are fine carved wooden door canopies in Queen Anne’s Gate and Old Queen Street in Birdcage Walk conservation area.

There are later Georgian houses in and around Smith Square.

Property prices range widely, from £445,000 for a studio in Thirties Vandon Court in Petty France to £33.5 million for a six-bedroom Queen Anne’s Gate residence overlooking St James’s Park.

Edwardian baroque Mansion House in Cowley Street, once Lib-Dem HQ, is now a seven-bedroom house on the market for £29.95 million.

Victorian mansion flats in Whitehall Court, off Whitehall Place, start at £1.5 million for a one-bedroom home.

New-build homes

Northacre and Abu Dhabi Finance Group are building The Broadway (thebroadwaylondon.com), a mixed-use development on the site of the former New Scotland Yard building in Victoria Street.

Off-plan sales for occupation next year start at £1.7 million. Call JLL on 020 3553 6811 and Savills on 020 7409 8756.

One Queen Anne’s Gate (onequeenannesgate.com) offers 28 apartments and 12 lower-priced flats behind an elegant Georgian façade with underground parking, a club lounge, dining room-cum-conference room and kitchen, by Maple Springfield.

One-bedroom flats start at £1.68 million; two-bedroom duplexes at £3.35 million; two-bedroom flats at £4.1 million; three-bedroom duplexes at £4.55 million and three-bedroom flats at £5.25 million.

Call Beauchamp Estates (020 7499 7722).

Converted from a late-19th century mansion block, 35 Old Queen Street (35oldqueenstreet.co.uk) is a development of 16 flats that are move-in ready.

One-bedroom flats start at £2.75 million, with three-bedroom flats at £3.3 million. Call Knight Frank (020 3826 0683).

By St Edward, 9 Millbank is the conversion of the former ICI classical Portland stone building in Millbank, combined with a new block in Horseferry Road.

Millbank Quarter, the new build, has 95 new homes and is now sold out. Millbank Residences, the office conversion, has 94 new homes. Both will be ready to move into at the end of next year.

Three-bedroom flats start at £4.79 million and four-bedroom flats at £9.5 million. There’s a swimming pool and private cinema. Call 020 3504 7171.

First-time buyers

Westminster Home Ownership Accelerator gives Westminster residents up to £54,500 towards the cost of buying a home anywhere in London, after a period renting a subsidised flat, helping them save a deposit.

In Lanhill Road, Maida Vale, available one-bedroom flats are £1,007 a month and two-bedroom flats are £1,334 a month.

There will be lower-priced homes at The Broadway and also at One Queen Anne’s Gate (as before), but no details are available yet.

Renting

MPs and civil servants would rent weekday homes in Westminster before returning for the weekend either to their constituencies or their country homes — before the expenses scandal and rising rents forced many to look further afield.

One-bedroom flats range from £1,712 a month in an Art Deco block in Great Peter Street, to £2,817 a month for a modern flat in the new Westminster Quarter development in Monck Street.

Two-bedroom flats range from £2,340 a month in Great Peter Street to £6,283 a month in Whitehall Court, the spacious mansion flats off Whitehall Place.

Houses are a rarity. Currently there is a five-bedroom Georgian house in Romney Street for £6,890 a month and an eight-bedroom Georgian house is for rent in Cowley Street for £11,917 a month.

The peak of luxury is available to rent at Corinthia Residences, the development of flats that shares facilities with the five-star Corinthia London hotel in Whitehall Place, where chef Tom Kerridge cooks at his eponymous Bar & Grill. One-bedroom flats here start at £30,333 a month.

Staying power

Westminster is not a family area and with so many more international buyers, it is likely to become increasingly transitory.

Postcode

The Houses of Parliament are in SW1A, the most central SW1 postcode; Queen Anne’s Gate, Old Queen Street and Horse Guards Parade are in SW1H; and Parliament Square and the cathedral precinct are in SW1P.

Best roads

The Georgian houses in Queen Anne’s Gate, Old Queen Street, Lord North Street, Cowley Street and Smith Square.

Up and coming

The area around St James’s Park Tube station will benefit from The Broadway, Northacre’s development of the New Scotland Yard site in Victoria Street.

Travel

Three Underground stations serve the area — Westminster, Embankment and St James’s Park, all on the District and Circle lines.

Westminster is additionally on the Jubilee line and Embankment is also on the Northern and Bakerloo lines. All stations are in Zone 1 and an annual travelcard costs £1,444.

Thames Clippers, the river bus service, is available at Embankment, Westminster and Millbank piers.

Council

Westminster council is Conservative controlled. Band D council tax for 2019/2020 is £753.85.

St James’ Park has been home pelicans for the past 400 years (Daniel Lynch)

Shops and restaurants

In the back streets around Westminster are quaint, traditional ecclesiastical outfitters Watts & Co and J Wippell & Company.

Nearby in Great Peter Street there’s The Speaker pub and branches of itsu and Pret A Manger.

Westminster’s shopping street is along Victoria Street where there is a House of Fraser department store, known locally by its old name, the Army & Navy.

Strutton Ground off Victoria Street is a favourite for its lunchtime street food stalls. Iris & June in Howick Place is a popular coffee shop tucked away behind House of Fraser.

The Cinnamon Club in Great Smith Street, a gourmet Indian restaurant in a former public library, is a favourite with the Westminster elite.

Another foodie restaurant is The Other Naughty Piglet in The Other Palace theatre in Palace Street.

The Nova development near Victoria station has brought many new restaurants to the area.

Open space

St James’s Park is famous for pelicans that have been a feature there for 400 years, ever since the Russian ambassador gave some as a gift to Charles II.

Three new young pelicans joined from Prague Zoo last year. The park is also responsible for the flowering beds outside Buckingham Palace.

Leisure and the arts

The West End theatres and cinemas are within walking distance. There is now a Curzon cinema in Victoria Street and the Trafalgar Studios theatre is in Whitehall.

The Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace, entrance in Buckingham Gate, is home to the Queen’s royal collection and includes works by Holbein, Rubens and Michelangelo.

The nearest council-owned swimming pool is at the Queen Mother Sports Centre in Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Westminster has two choir schools and the high-achieving Westminster School in walking distance.

Primary schools

All the state primary schools in Westminster, nearby Pimlico and Belgravia are rated “good” or better by Ofsted.

The “outstanding” primary schools are: Pimlico Primary in Lupus Street; Millbank in Erasmus Street and St Peter’s Eaton Square CofE in Lower Belgrave Street.

Comprehensive

The two most local comprehensive schools are: The Grey Coat Hospital CofE (girls, ages 11 to 18) in Greycoat Place, which is rated “outstanding” and Westminster City (boys, ages 11 to 18) in Palace Street which is judged to be “good”. Harris Westminster Sixth Form (co-ed, ages 16 to 18) in Tothill Street is “outstanding”.

The other nearby “outstanding” comprehensive schools are: Pimlico Academy (co-ed, ages 11 to 18) in Lupus Street; and St Thomas More RC (co-ed, ages 11 to 16) in Cadogan Street in Chelsea.

A new University Technical College, Sir Simon Milton Westminster (co-ed, ages 14 to 18) in Sutherland Street has not yet been inspected by the schools watchdog.

Private

The two private choir schools provide choirboys for the Catholic cathedral and Westminster Abbey: they are Westminster Cathedral Choir School (boys, ages four to 13) in Ambrosden Avenue and Westminster Abbey Choir School (boys, ages eight to 13) in Dean’s Yard.

Westminster School (boys, with girls in the sixth form, ages 13 to 18) in Dean’s Yard in the cathedral precinct has demanding entry requirements; Westminster Under School (boys, ages seven in 13) is in Vincent Square.

The local private primary and preparatory schools are: Eaton Square (co-ed, ages two to 13) in Eccleston Square; Eaton House (boys, ages three to 11) in Eaton Gate; Garden House (co-ed, ages three to 11) in Turks Row; Sussex House (boys, ages eight to 13) in Cadogan Square in Chelsea; and Hill House (co-ed, ages four to 13) in Hans Place in Knightsbridge.

The private secondary and all-through schools are: Francis Holland (girls, ages four to 18) in Graham Terrace in Chelsea; More House RC (girls, 11 to 18) in Pont Street in Chelsea and Eaton Square Upper School, Mayfair (co-ed, ages 11 to 18) in Piccadilly in the West End.