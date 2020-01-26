🔥The Approach: What Nick Kyrgios must do to beat Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open🔥

Rafael Nadal will take on Nick Kyrgios on Monday in what is the most hotly anticipated match of the Australian Open thus far.

It’s no secret the pair don’t see eye-to-eye and it’s little surprise. They are polar opposites with regards to their approach to the sport.

Nadal, a 19-time Grand Slam champion who is one of the greatest competitors in the sporting world, always leaves everything out there. Kyrgios, by contrast, has often been accused of coasting along on his talent alone without ever truly committing to the sport.

But for all Kyrgios’ perceived faults, he remains a thorn in the side of the greats of the game.

While some are fazed by sharing a court with the likes of Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios relishes it. And given the weapons at his disposal, that makes him a very dangerous prospect.

Here The Approach will take a tactical view of the match, with British coach Calvin Betton offering his analysis on the fourth-round tie.

Why Rafael Nadal is the favourite to beat Nick Kyrgios

‘Kyrgios isn’t the hardest worker or fittest player on tour and he’s just coming off the back of the longest match of his career,’ Betton tells Metro.co.uk. ‘He’s got two days to recover and then he’s going against the player who exploits fatigue better than anyone else has ever done.

‘Nadal exploits people’s backhands if they’re not that great. Kyrgios struggles to generate power on his regularly, it can be quite touch and go.

‘What he is good at is redirecting the ball using pace of opponents against him but he’ll struggle to do that against Nadal because of the shape of Nadal’s ball. He’ll just pin him into that far corner before unleashing his forehand.

‘He’ll likely do the same with the serve, using that lefty serve to exploit the Kyrgios backhand and look to put away the first ball in play with his ruthless forehand.

‘If Kyrgios is too passive in rallies – as he has a tendancy to be – and just flicking the ball around, Nadal will be all over him like a rash, he’ll wear him out.

‘Given the needle between the pair, Nadal will be really up for this one and he won’t let up on him.’

What Nick Kyrgios has to do to beat Rafael Nadal

‘One thing Kyrgios has going for him is that he won’t be intimidated. He doesn’t care how many Grand Slam titles Nadal has, he knows he can beat him and won’t show any respect for his reputation on court,’ says Betton.

‘Nadal is a creature of habit, he likes his routines and to know what his opponent is going to do. From that perspective, Kyrgios is the worst player to play against. He’s basically the most unpredictable player on tour.

‘He can hit winners from anywhere, precise drop-shots from behind the baseline, he’s good at the net, he’ll play random shots through his legs. That can get in Nadal’s head, he’ll be uncomfortable, he likes to know where he is and where he stands.





Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios Age Nadal 33-24 Kyrgios Grand Slam titles Nadal 19-0 Kyrgios Head-to-head Nadal 4-3 Kyrgios Hard court H2H Nadal 1-2 Kyrgios Grand Slam H2H Nadal 1-1 Kyrgios Odds (Sky Bet) Nadal – 1/5 Kyrgios – 7/2



Kyrgios – 7/2

‘Obviously Kyrgios has one of the best serves of all time and that alone can carry him through if he has a 10 or 15 minute spell where he goes off the boil.

‘Nadal famously likes to occupy deep returning positions but Kyrgios is capable of finding spots out of Nadal’s reach to put him in control of the points.

‘He’s also got to go after Nadal. He’s capable of ripping big winners out of nowhere and he should be looking to keep rallies short. He doesn’t want Nadal to be dragging him around the court, he wants to be unloading and using that drop-shot. He has to be the aggressor.’





