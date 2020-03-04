🔥The Apprentice founder Lord Sugar warns big business to offer vegan options or end up "like Kodak"🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

LORD Sugar has said companies that do not adapt to offer young people vegan options could end up like Kodak.

The Apprentice founder spoke as he launched a new vegan range at the Dough Bakehouse in Herne Hill, which he runs in partnership with the show’s 2019 winner, Carina Lepore.

The 72-year-old decided in December last year that his £250,000 investment would go to the 30-year-old following a tense final. Lord Sugar chose Ms Lepore in part because he had never owned shops.

Almost a quarter of all new food products launched in the UK last year were vegan, according to market research firm Mintel.

Bakery chain Greggs made headlines and saw a 27 per cent rise in profits in 2019 after the runaway success of its vegan sausage roll, launched in January 2019 to coincide with Veganuary.

Lord Sugar told the Standard: “It’s become a very important thing, particularly for young people.

“From a business point of view one can’t blame companies and businesses, including our own, for jumping on the bandwagon and starting to produce vegan products. That’s exactly why we are doing this.

Carina Lepore shows off her vegan dishes at Dough House with Lord Sugar (Joe Pepler/PinPep)

“That’s how you remain in business. If there is a demand for a new kind of product like a vegan item then of course you need to cater for it, and those that haven’t will fall behind, it’s as simple as that. It’s a bit like the demise of Kodak, they kind of ignored the digital revolution, and they went from a company that monopolised photography to zero, basically.

“You see things like that happen, and the same will be applied to food. If big companies don’t start observing that vegan stuff is important, they may find that some of their products start to dwindle in sales.”

An “extensive” menu of new vegan dishes at Dough House will include a vegan sausage roll with sage and onion, vegan pasties filled with swede and potato, and a vegan banana cake, vegan chocolate brownie and vegan energy balls.

All products are made onsite and by the winner’s father Carlo.

She said: “We pride ourselves on being across on the latest food trends, so we are really excited to bring our new vegan range to our customers.”