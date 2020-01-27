🔥The 9 Wildest Moments From the 2020 Grammys🔥

Contents
- 1 Billie Eilish’s not one, two, three, or four—but five Grammys
- 2 Billy Porter’s motorized headgear
- 3 Tyler, The Creator setting the house ablaze
- 4 Camila Cabello’s song for her dad—and in a way for Kobe, too
- 5 Joy Villa’s ludicrous pro-Trump dress
- 6 Tanya Tucker’s first Grammy win 47 years after her first nomination
- 7 Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men’s Kobe tribute: “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”
- 8 FKA Twigs and Usher’s madcap medley for Prince
- 9 Lizzo guiding an orchestra, dancers, and her own powerhouse vocals through “Cuz I Love You.”
Billie Eilish’s not one, two, three, or four—but five Grammys
“I’m so honored and grateful to be here, amongst all of you. I love you to my core, I grew up watching all of you,” the singer said as the accepted her award for Song of the Year. She also took home Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Billy Porter’s motorized headgear
It parted to reveal his face! “It’s not a competition,” he reassured Vanity Fair of his look. “We do this for fun.” A respectable outlook, but he wins in our book.
Tyler, The Creator setting the house ablaze
Tyler winning his first Grammy and thanking his mom at his side were for sure powerful moments, but his performance of “EARFQUAKE” was literally explosive.
Camila Cabello’s song for her dad—and in a way for Kobe, too
This was one of the night’s several tear-jerkers, as Cabello’s “First Man” tribute to her father echoed amid the sad news of the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and others killed in a California helicopter crash on Sunday.
Joy Villa’s ludicrous pro-Trump dress
Villa’s political leanings have been well-documented, but this hidden message—“Impeached and Re-elected” in the pattern of an American flag—was a shocker.
Tanya Tucker’s first Grammy win 47 years after her first nomination
“After 50 years in this business, I have a few firsts left,” the country queen said after she and Brandi Carlisle accepted the award for Best Country Song award for “Bring My Flowers Now.”
Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men’s Kobe tribute: “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”
“We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this,” Keys said before they launched into the song. “Never, never, never, never.”
FKA Twigs and Usher’s madcap medley for Prince
Their take on “When Doves Cry” and “Little Red Corvette” and “Kiss” is the first of two Prince tributes around the Grammys. The second will be this week’s “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.”
Lizzo guiding an orchestra, dancers, and her own powerhouse vocals through “Cuz I Love You.”
Lizzo won three Grammys last night, for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance
2020. We expect her to win many more.
Awards shows sink or swim on spectacle, and the 62nd Grammy Awards last night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles pulled off quite a lot of it, as well as bona-fide surprises that kept us watching. Here’s a rundown of what went down, from the red-carpet highs (Billy Porter’s hat!) and lows (why is “Trump dress” a thing?), to the powerful performances (Tyler, Camila, Alicia, Usher, uhhh, there were a lot). Congrats to Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Tanya Tucker and all the rest of the winners.
