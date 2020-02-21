🔥The $8 Supreme Oreo is being resold for 2000 times the price on eBay🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

No brand has a bigger cult following that streetwear brand Supreme and it’s proven its power over the years, with limited edition items selling out within seconds – only to pop up on the resale market at a huge markup. Earlier this week, Supreme partnered with Oreo to create red logo-branded versions of the iconic cookie and the $8 packs are already being resold for nearly $16,000 on eBay.

Oreo teased the drop two days ago with a simple picture of the red and white cookie, which is part of Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection. Sold in packs of three, the Oreos have the original double stuf filling and are rumoured on Twitter to sell for $8.

On eBay’s American site, a single pack of three Supreme Oreos is being auctioned off for $15,999 – nearly 2000 times the original reported price. That number is expected to climb as the listing still has over four days left before it goes to the highest bidding hypebeast.

Twitter users responded to the Supreme drop with a series of hilarious tweets. One shared a video of a crying child eating a hamburger captioned, “me when the planet runs out of resources and crops and i have to eat my $250 supreme Oreos.”

Another shared a video of a man stealing and stuffing his face with a cookie, tweeting, “me when i see someone flexing their supreme Oreos.”

And then one tweeted a video which read, “Hypebeasts when they open their box of Supreme Oreos and they all cracked.”

One user also pointed out that an eBay bidder scored themselves a bargain, as they shared a screencap of a sold $2,500 listing for a packet of Supreme Oreos.

This isn’t the first time that Supreme has applied its Midas touch to a seemingly random object. For example in 2016, Supreme released a $30 brick which sold out instantly and was resold for over $1k on eBay shortly afterwards.

The brand also bought a front page ad on the New York Post and copies of the newspaper flew off the shelves, before being resold for $20 each. The newspaper is currently being sold for $110 on a resale site called Grailed.