🔥The 5 best 90s movies to watch on Netflix in March🔥

This illustration picture taken on April 19, 2018 shows the logo of the Netflix entertainment company, displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images) Netflix has released a long list of new titles for March and there are a lot of good 90s movies coming.March is almost here and Netflix is ready with its list of new series and movies that will be coming, 110 of them to be exact. There are long-awaited series returning, like season 3 of Ozark, which I am extremely excited for. I am also excited about the 90s movies that are coming.Richie RichMacaulay Culkin plays the lead role of Richie in the Richie Rich movie. It is a fun take on the Harvey Comics character, the world’s wealthiest kid. For fans of the comics and cartoon, it is fun to see favorites like Cadbury the butler, (Jonathan Hyde) and Professor Keenbean, (Mike McShane), come to life on the big screen. Another fun character the movie brought to life was Richie’s dog, Dollar, who was a dollarmation, a dalmatian whose spots were dollar signs.The movie follows Richie and his newly made friends as they try to solve the mystery of who is responsible for his missing parents. Also starring John Larroquette, Edward Herrmann, and Christine Ebersole, it is a bit of fun for the whole family. Especially those kids who loved it in the 90s and want to share it with their children.HookHook is a Steven Spielberg film that is something of a sequel to the Peter Pan and Wendy story. Peter, (Robin Williams), is all grown up and has forgotten about his adventures as a child. He is married to Wendy’s granddaughter, Moira, (Caroline Goodall), and has two children and a full-time job. Peter and his family travel to London to see Wendy, who is now Granny Wendy, (Maggie Smith).Things are fine until his childhood nemesis, Captain Hook, (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children and Peter has to come to terms with who he really is. It also stars Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell, Bob Hoskins as Mr. Smee. It is a fun movie, especially for those fond of Peter and Wendy’s original story.SpaceJamWho would have thought a movie with Michael Jordan and the Looney Toons characters could be so popular? Well, it was and still is. This movie also stars Danny Devito and Wayne Knight with special appearances by Bill Murray and Larry Bird as well as Bird’s fellow NBA players Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues.The movie is centered around a bad guy, Mr Swackhammer (Devito) who sends his minions, the Nerdlucks, to earth to capture the Looney Toons characters to be the stars at his theme park Moron Mountain. The Looney Toons challenge them to a basketball game, thinking they can easily beat the little guys. Well, the Nerdlucks decide to steal the talent from some NBA stars. The Looney Toons then capture Jordan to help them win the game.It is a great live-action animated sports movie with a great soundtrack. It is another great one to introduce a new generation to.The first three movies are family-oriented fun movies on Netflix. The next two in this list aren’t so family-friendly but are outstanding 90s movies.GoodfellasGoodfellas is a Martin Scorsese American crime film which is an adaptation of the 1985 book Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi. This film boasts an all-star cast with Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino.The film focuses on Henry Hill (Liotta) and his rise in the family of gangsters. The film follows Hill from his early entry into the world of organized crime as a young boy to his deeper involvement as an adult. Eventually, he becomes an informant for the FBI.Pesci received an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for his performance as Tommy DeVito. The film was nominated for six Oscars but only won for Best Supporting Actor. It’s noted as one of the best film depictions of life in the mob.Roger Ebert, the late movie critic said of the film,No finer film has ever been made about organized crime – not even “The Godfather,”The Shawshank RedemptionThis film is my personal favorite on this list. It is such an emotional film and it draws you into the lives of the main character Andy Dufrensne and all of his fellow prisoners. It’s based on a Stephen King novella entitled Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.Dufrensne (Tim Robbins) is sentenced to two life prison sentences for the murder of his wife and her lover, but he maintains his innocence. Robbins costars with Morgan Freeman in this drama film following the lives of these prisoners and their daily lives. Freeman plays Red, who is the man you go to if you need anything while you are on the inside.The film has a great supporting cast as well with the likes of Bob Gunto (Daredevil), William Sadler (Die Hard 2), Gil Bellows (Love and a .45), and James Whitmore (The Practice) to name a few.Although it didn’t do that well at the box office it grew to be a favorite on cable, VHS, DVD and now streaming on Netflix. It is now thought of as one of the greatest movies of all time.Netflix has brought us these great films from the 90s starting in the month of March as well as many other new titles. Be sure to check these out perhaps for the first time or to re-watch and enjoy once again.