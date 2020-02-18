🔥The 40 best ever fashion moments from the BRIT Awards🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

It’s British music’s biggest night of the year and, with such a star-studded guestlist comes some equally as starry style moments.

In fact, today’s ceremony marks the 40th BRIT Awards since its inception in 1980, so it seemed an apt moment to reflect upon the key fashion moments which have occurred over the years.

One of the most iconic style moments in BRITs history came in 1997 courtesy of Geri Halliwell, aka Ginger Spice.

The Spice Girl wore the now infamous Union Jack dress to perform at the 1997 ceremony, where the band unveiled their single, “Wannabe.”

Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell (Rex Features)

So coveted was the dress that just one year after wearing it, Halliwell sold it at a Sotheby’s auction in London for £41,300. It was purchased by Peter Morton to be displayed at the Hard Rock Café in Las Vegas as a piece of pop memorabilia.

Another girl band moment occurred a few years later when Destiny’s Child graced the red carpet in 2001 in co-ordinating green ensembles.

Then, in 2014, another iconic fashion and music hybrid moment took place at the annual British ceremony, which is being held at the 02 Arena this year.

Kate Moss at the 2014 BRIT Awards (PA)

When David Bowie was unable to make the ceremony to collect his ‘Best Male Solo Artist’ gong, he asked friend Kate Moss to do the honours – and even leant her his famous Ziggy Stardust playsuit from 1972 to wear.

Even off stage, the fashion moments have still rolled in thick and thin over the years as the stars grace the red carpet.

From Adwoa Aboah’s inaugural BRIT Awards in 2018 (which she wore a feathered white Sonia Rykiel gown to) to Olly Alexander’s feather-trimmed Palomo Spain cape last year, expectations are high for more history-making sartorial moments this time around.

Adwoa Aboah wearing Sonia Rykiel in 2018 (Getty Images)

Style chameleon Billie Elish, who is also performing at this year’s awards, will no doubt sport another bespoke ensemble, perhaps similar to the Chanel offering she wore to the Academy Awards just a few weeks ago. And Lizzo, who is also performing and is nominated for International female solo artist, is also no stranger to a fabulous outfit.

Scroll through the gallery for more of the 40 best BRIT Award looks from over the years.