🔥The 20 most stylish UK influencers to follow during London Fashion Week🔥

London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday and with it a deluge of lust-worthy catwalk looks and editor-approved street style will flood our streets and feeds.

It’s enough to make any woman want a wardrobe update. And where¬†better to take dressing cues¬†than from some of our very own city’s finest fashion influencers?

These 20 Londoners are sartorially savvy content creators well worthy of a follow:

1. Venetia La Manna @venetiafalconer

Followers: 74.4K

Why follow?  La Manna is an ardent anti-fast fashion campaigner who offers tips on how to find Рand style Рsecond hand garms. 

USP: Vintage recommendations don’t come any hotter than these. For all things green, there’s no one else to follow.

2. Hannah Crosskey, @hannahcrosskey

Followers: 130K

Why follow?¬†¬†Brighton-based Crosskey’s feed is a minimalist’s dream. If, when you close your eyes, all you see is pastels and monochrome, this is your gal.

USP: Because her style prowess doesn’t stop at fashion, her page is also speckled with the most swoon-worthy interior design inspo.

3. Bettina Looney, @bettinalooney

Followers: 70.6k

Why follow?¬†Ocala-born,¬†London-based Bettina Looney will have you going loony for her impeccably-chic wardrobe. What she doesn’t already possess, you don’t want.

USP: In amongst posting about her lust-worthy clothes, bags, jewellery, nails (the list goes on), Looney’s feed also features some real life snaps of her holidays and her soon-to-be hubby.

4. Lisa Aiken, @lisa.aiken

Followers: 78.8k

Why follow? Aiken recently left her position as Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter (where she spent 7 years) to become Fashion Director at Moda Operandi. Follow her at Fashion Weeks across the world wearing stylish – and yet wonderfully wearable – outfits.

USP: Her job means she’s responsible for scouting the coolest new brands and designers about to break, so her feed’s a great place to discover soon-to-be-big names

5. Lucy Williams, @lucywilliams02

Followers: 462k

Why follow? From her perfect tousled beach waves and year-round summer look, globetrotting Londoner Lucy nails understated effortlessness. 

USP:¬†She’s been working with jewellery brand Missoma¬†for two years, to create a line of chic¬†and affordable¬†jewellery¬†inspired by natural treasures.

6. Susanna Lau, @susiebubble

Followers: 487k

Why follow? Susie Lau is fashion blogger royalty. She started her blog back in 2006 and is now one of the most well-respected fashion bloggers around. Rather than just a stream of¬†#OOTDs, Lau’s¬†Style Bubble platform is peppered with her observational essays¬†on fashion that have earnt her a reputation as an authoritative voice in the industry.¬†

USP: The ex-Dazed editor focuses on spotlighting young and unknown talent, making her platform a great resource for those wanting to sound like a pro. 

7. Lindsey Holland, @ropesofholland

Followers: 91.8k

Why follow? A Northerner living in London, Lindsey Holland dresses in a muted palette of immensely wearable clothes, providing excellent everyday wardrobe inspo. 

USP: She started her blog in 2012 and, until 2016, juggled blogging with a career as an NHS physiotherapist.

8. Anna Rosa Vitiello and Florrie Thomas‚Äč, @andfinally

Followers: 22.4k

Why follow? Vitiello and Thomas spent years working together in the accessories department at Harpers Bazaar magazine, where they forged a friendship over their shared adoration of bags and shoes. Striking out alone, they launched accessories inspiration platform &Finally last year.

From¬†what to buy to how to sell it, and what accessories designers to look out¬†for, to who’s got them in their closet, &Finally is an encyclopaedia of all things accessories.

USP:¬†In a world dominated by individual influencers, it’s nice to spy on a duo every now an then. Particularly when they’re as perfectly put together as these two.

9. Alex Stedman, @thefrugality

Followers: 250k

Why follow?¬†A princess of prudent purchasing, Stedman shows us how to make the high street look high fashion. “I live off every penny I earn, my wage goes towards my mortgage, bills, travel and food. But I don‚Äôt set my sights low,” she says.¬†“I still want to look stylish everyday, I still want Hay chairs for my house and a Gucci bag to carry my wares, I‚Äôm just sensible with money where I can be to afford the luxuries.”

USP: For anyone tiring of scrolling a feed filled with clothes they could never afford.

10. Laura Fantacci, @laura.fantacci

Followers: 56.5k

Why follow? Fantacci is an¬†Italian ex-fashion editor living a glamorous life in London.¬†She’s¬†co-founder of¬†shopping website Wardrobe ICONS,¬†an¬†online shopping site that focuses on timeless fashion, so she’s expert at spotting a classic investment piece.

USP: The businesswoman and mother-of-two makes ultra chic look super easy.

11. Yanin Namasonthi, @idressmyselff

Followers: 143k

Why follow? Yanin’s blog,¬†I Dress Myself,¬†started out¬†a Tumblr account where she¬†would post daily outfit pics before work. Six years on and Yanin’s¬†platform is a go-to destination for fashion, beauty and travel. She’s collaborated with¬†YSL beauty, Topshop, Missguided, H&M, Nike and Converse to name a few, and also launched her own¬†jewellery collection with Astrid & Miyu¬†in 2017.¬†

USP: Sepia-toned tomboy minimalism with a side of abs and tattoos.

12. Monikh Dale, @monikh

Followers: 140k

Why follow?  Londoner Monikh knows her way around an earthy palette like no other. 

USP: The ‘Weekly New Girl’ section she posts on her blog is full of excellent shopping inspo.

13. Tamara Kalinic, @tamara

Followers: 811k

Why follow?¬†Having been named one of Elle Style Awards’ influencers of the Year, Serbian-born Kalinic¬†originally moved to London to train as a pharmacist (which she did) before deciding to pursue¬†blogging full time.

USP: Expensive trips, expensive clothes and a heavily curated feed; this is lifestyle escapism at its finest.

14. Grace Ladoja, @graceladoja

Followers: 45.9k

Why follow?¬†It’s pretty cool that Ladoja is grime-supreme, Skepta’s manager, and it’s even cooler that off the back of that she was was awarded an MBE¬†for services to music. As if all of this wasn’t quite cool enough, she has a girl gang of amazing, dynamic women who are also killing it.¬†

USP: An absolute boss with a major (and we mean, seriously major) wardrobe to boot. It would be rude not to.

15. Ada Oguntodu, @ada_oguntodu

Followers: 69.2k

Why follow? Nigerian-born, Aberdeen-raised Oguntodu started her blog, No Ordinary She, in 2014 after she felt as though the fashion industry lacked a bit of personality. And, boy, do her looks serve personality in droves.

USP: She can clash colours with finesse like no other: anybody who can pull off a mustard yellow leather jumpsuit is worthy of a follow in our eyes.     

16. Natasha Ndlovu, @natashandlovu

Followers: 91.9k

Why follow? Far from just being a pretty face, Zimbabwean Ndlovu’s career in fashion began once she graduated from the University of British Columbia, where she gained a degree in Visual Arts, prompting her to launch her blog, Bisous, in 2013. Do we need to also add that she’s fluent in English, French, Spanish, Russian and Ndebele?

USP: As the founder of Vintage Assembly, she regularly features pieces from the store which hand-picks vintages pieces from around the world and recycles them so they’re ready for the modern world.

17. Naomi Shimada, @naomishimada

Followers: 82.9k

Why follow?¬†31-year-old Shimada will probably have caught your eye prancing in campaigns for Nike, H&M and Monki, but she’s the model refusing to be pigeon-holed. The half-Japanese, Storm-signed model is defying convention at every twist and turn and it’s liberating to see.

USP:¬†¬†She’s not just a pretty face: her book, Mixed Feelings, which is about her journey with mental health, is out September¬†19th.¬†

18. Amira Khan, @modestmira_

Followers: 68.1k

Why follow? Khan provides a refreshing antidote to the sea of barely-there fashion and practically-invisible swimwear in which we see on a daily basis. The 24-year-old Mancunian started wearing the hijab at the age of 12, and felt compelled to start her blog in a bid to help other women who want to dress fashionably, but also preserve their modesty, too.

USP:  Being fashionable and comfortable in your skin is a winning combination.

19. Emma Breschi, @emmabreschi

Followers: 39.8k

Why follow?¬†Hackney-based, Filipino-Italian Breschi is the ultimate account to follow for an awesome girl embracing her body, taking the fashion industry by storm (did we mention she’s a favourite at Vivienne Westwood?) all whilst doing it on her own terms. The 26-year-old has also partnered with charity, Bloody Good Period, and regularly uses her Instagram to talk as openly about menstruation as she can, all in a bid to break the taboo surrounding it. This is one fierce fashion chick with a heart.

USP:¬†¬†She’s cool, she’s funny, and she cares about women’s rights and the environment. Oh, and did we mention her adorable French bulldog,¬†LeBron?!¬†

20. Ell Richardson, @elllrichardson

Followers: 13.1k

Why follow?¬†Norther Ell Richardson lives in London and works in social media – and it shows, as her feed is as slick and covetable as they come. You’ll leave wondering just how does she keep her trainers so box-fresh?

USP:  In amongst her fashion shots, her feed contains insights into her life, including her sweet pad in Brixton.