🔥The 20 most stylish UK influencers to follow during London Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

London Fashion Week kicks off on Friday and with it a deluge of lust-worthy catwalk looks and editor-approved street style will flood our streets and feeds.

It’s enough to make any woman want a wardrobe update. And where better to take dressing cues than from some of our very own city’s finest fashion influencers?

These 20 Londoners are sartorially savvy content creators well worthy of a follow:

1. Venetia La Manna @venetiafalconer

Followers: 74.4K

Why follow? La Manna is an ardent anti-fast fashion campaigner who offers tips on how to find – and style – second hand garms.

USP: Vintage recommendations don’t come any hotter than these. For all things green, there’s no one else to follow.

2. Hannah Crosskey, @hannahcrosskey

Followers: 130K

Why follow? Brighton-based Crosskey’s feed is a minimalist’s dream. If, when you close your eyes, all you see is pastels and monochrome, this is your gal.

USP: Because her style prowess doesn’t stop at fashion, her page is also speckled with the most swoon-worthy interior design inspo.

3. Bettina Looney, @bettinalooney

Followers: 70.6k

Why follow? Ocala-born, London-based Bettina Looney will have you going loony for her impeccably-chic wardrobe. What she doesn’t already possess, you don’t want.

USP: In amongst posting about her lust-worthy clothes, bags, jewellery, nails (the list goes on), Looney’s feed also features some real life snaps of her holidays and her soon-to-be hubby.

4. Lisa Aiken, @lisa.aiken

Followers: 78.8k

Why follow? Aiken recently left her position as Fashion Director at Net-a-Porter (where she spent 7 years) to become Fashion Director at Moda Operandi. Follow her at Fashion Weeks across the world wearing stylish – and yet wonderfully wearable – outfits.

USP: Her job means she’s responsible for scouting the coolest new brands and designers about to break, so her feed’s a great place to discover soon-to-be-big names

5. Lucy Williams, @lucywilliams02

Followers: 462k

Why follow? From her perfect tousled beach waves and year-round summer look, globetrotting Londoner Lucy nails understated effortlessness.

USP: She’s been working with jewellery brand Missoma for two years, to create a line of chic and affordable jewellery inspired by natural treasures.

6. Susanna Lau, @susiebubble

Followers: 487k

Why follow? Susie Lau is fashion blogger royalty. She started her blog back in 2006 and is now one of the most well-respected fashion bloggers around. Rather than just a stream of #OOTDs, Lau’s Style Bubble platform is peppered with her observational essays on fashion that have earnt her a reputation as an authoritative voice in the industry.

USP: The ex-Dazed editor focuses on spotlighting young and unknown talent, making her platform a great resource for those wanting to sound like a pro.

7. Lindsey Holland, @ropesofholland

Followers: 91.8k

Why follow? A Northerner living in London, Lindsey Holland dresses in a muted palette of immensely wearable clothes, providing excellent everyday wardrobe inspo.

USP: She started her blog in 2012 and, until 2016, juggled blogging with a career as an NHS physiotherapist.

8. Anna Rosa Vitiello and Florrie Thomas​, @andfinally

Followers: 22.4k

Why follow? Vitiello and Thomas spent years working together in the accessories department at Harpers Bazaar magazine, where they forged a friendship over their shared adoration of bags and shoes. Striking out alone, they launched accessories inspiration platform &Finally last year.

From what to buy to how to sell it, and what accessories designers to look out for, to who’s got them in their closet, &Finally is an encyclopaedia of all things accessories.

USP: In a world dominated by individual influencers, it’s nice to spy on a duo every now an then. Particularly when they’re as perfectly put together as these two.

9. Alex Stedman, @thefrugality

Followers: 250k

Why follow? A princess of prudent purchasing, Stedman shows us how to make the high street look high fashion. “I live off every penny I earn, my wage goes towards my mortgage, bills, travel and food. But I don’t set my sights low,” she says. “I still want to look stylish everyday, I still want Hay chairs for my house and a Gucci bag to carry my wares, I’m just sensible with money where I can be to afford the luxuries.”

USP: For anyone tiring of scrolling a feed filled with clothes they could never afford.

10. Laura Fantacci, @laura.fantacci

Followers: 56.5k

Why follow? Fantacci is an Italian ex-fashion editor living a glamorous life in London. She’s co-founder of shopping website Wardrobe ICONS, an online shopping site that focuses on timeless fashion, so she’s expert at spotting a classic investment piece.

USP: The businesswoman and mother-of-two makes ultra chic look super easy.

11. Yanin Namasonthi, @idressmyselff

Followers: 143k

Why follow? Yanin’s blog, I Dress Myself, started out a Tumblr account where she would post daily outfit pics before work. Six years on and Yanin’s platform is a go-to destination for fashion, beauty and travel. She’s collaborated with YSL beauty, Topshop, Missguided, H&M, Nike and Converse to name a few, and also launched her own jewellery collection with Astrid & Miyu in 2017.

USP: Sepia-toned tomboy minimalism with a side of abs and tattoos.

12. Monikh Dale, @monikh

Followers: 140k

Why follow? Londoner Monikh knows her way around an earthy palette like no other.

USP: The ‘Weekly New Girl’ section she posts on her blog is full of excellent shopping inspo.

13. Tamara Kalinic, @tamara

Followers: 811k

Why follow? Having been named one of Elle Style Awards’ influencers of the Year, Serbian-born Kalinic originally moved to London to train as a pharmacist (which she did) before deciding to pursue blogging full time.

USP: Expensive trips, expensive clothes and a heavily curated feed; this is lifestyle escapism at its finest.

14. Grace Ladoja, @graceladoja

Followers: 45.9k

Why follow? It’s pretty cool that Ladoja is grime-supreme, Skepta’s manager, and it’s even cooler that off the back of that she was was awarded an MBE for services to music. As if all of this wasn’t quite cool enough, she has a girl gang of amazing, dynamic women who are also killing it.

USP: An absolute boss with a major (and we mean, seriously major) wardrobe to boot. It would be rude not to.

15. Ada Oguntodu, @ada_oguntodu

Followers: 69.2k

Why follow? Nigerian-born, Aberdeen-raised Oguntodu started her blog, No Ordinary She, in 2014 after she felt as though the fashion industry lacked a bit of personality. And, boy, do her looks serve personality in droves.

USP: She can clash colours with finesse like no other: anybody who can pull off a mustard yellow leather jumpsuit is worthy of a follow in our eyes.

16. Natasha Ndlovu, @natashandlovu

Followers: 91.9k

Why follow? Far from just being a pretty face, Zimbabwean Ndlovu’s career in fashion began once she graduated from the University of British Columbia, where she gained a degree in Visual Arts, prompting her to launch her blog, Bisous, in 2013. Do we need to also add that she’s fluent in English, French, Spanish, Russian and Ndebele?

USP: As the founder of Vintage Assembly, she regularly features pieces from the store which hand-picks vintages pieces from around the world and recycles them so they’re ready for the modern world.

17. Naomi Shimada, @naomishimada

Followers: 82.9k

Why follow? 31-year-old Shimada will probably have caught your eye prancing in campaigns for Nike, H&M and Monki, but she’s the model refusing to be pigeon-holed. The half-Japanese, Storm-signed model is defying convention at every twist and turn and it’s liberating to see.

USP: She’s not just a pretty face: her book, Mixed Feelings, which is about her journey with mental health, is out September 19th.

18. Amira Khan, @modestmira_

Followers: 68.1k

Why follow? Khan provides a refreshing antidote to the sea of barely-there fashion and practically-invisible swimwear in which we see on a daily basis. The 24-year-old Mancunian started wearing the hijab at the age of 12, and felt compelled to start her blog in a bid to help other women who want to dress fashionably, but also preserve their modesty, too.

USP: Being fashionable and comfortable in your skin is a winning combination.

19. Emma Breschi, @emmabreschi

Followers: 39.8k

Why follow? Hackney-based, Filipino-Italian Breschi is the ultimate account to follow for an awesome girl embracing her body, taking the fashion industry by storm (did we mention she’s a favourite at Vivienne Westwood?) all whilst doing it on her own terms. The 26-year-old has also partnered with charity, Bloody Good Period, and regularly uses her Instagram to talk as openly about menstruation as she can, all in a bid to break the taboo surrounding it. This is one fierce fashion chick with a heart.

USP: She’s cool, she’s funny, and she cares about women’s rights and the environment. Oh, and did we mention her adorable French bulldog, LeBron?!

20. Ell Richardson, @elllrichardson

Followers: 13.1k

Why follow? Norther Ell Richardson lives in London and works in social media – and it shows, as her feed is as slick and covetable as they come. You’ll leave wondering just how does she keep her trainers so box-fresh?

USP: In amongst her fashion shots, her feed contains insights into her life, including her sweet pad in Brixton.