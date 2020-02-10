🔥The 15 best looks of the Oscars 2020 by the ES fashion team🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

2020’s awards season reached its peak with last night’s Academy Awards.

With the style stakes increasing year-on-year, all eyes were on the red carpet to see the best dressed of the evening.

From showstopping gowns to sleek ‘n minimal tux get ups, our fashion team choose their best looks of the night.

Billie Eilish in Chanel

Love the way Billie has reworked the classic Chanel boucle tweed giving it an edge with the spray painted Chanel logo.

Natalie Portman in Dior

Wearing the names of the female directors who were not nominated embroidered into her cape – genius.

Rooney Mara in Alexander McQueen

I love the lace and cut out detailing here, giving a classic gown a cool edge.

Janelle Monae in Ralph Lauren

She looks amazing in this crystal embellished hooded gown.

Timothee Chalamet in Stella McCartney

Because he can absolutely do no wrong. Nails it every time.

Spike Lee

Spike was paying tribute to the late great Kobe Bryant by wearing his basketball jersey number.

Rami Malek in Saint Laurent

Love this all black tux. Effortlessly cool.

Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna

I love the side tie detailing on this suit. Super cool and suave.

Billy Porter in Giles Deacon and custom Jimmy Choo

Obsessed as always. Billy never disappoints.

Caitriona Balfe in Valentino

Love the way this fishtail shaped gown is extenuated by the sheer pink top.

Julia Butters in Christian Siriano

At the Oscars aged 10? This is what to wear. Love this super elegant but still cute dress with matching bag.

Charlize Theron in Dior

Classic and elegant with a sky high leg slit. Always a winner.

Zazie Beetz in Thome Brown

Love this super cool two piece top and skirt in black sequins.

Mindy Kaling in Dolce & Gabbana

This dress looks beautiful on Mindy’s figure. Love the colour of this dress and pleated detailing.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci

Love the clash of fabrics and contrasting silhouette.