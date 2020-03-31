🔥The 15 best kids' films of all time🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The most special films from childhoods stay with us forever and years later still have their touch of magic.

While it’s impossible to forget the impact these films have the first time round, they often come to hold even more significance as time goes by.

There’s something special about seeing films passed down from generation to generation and enjoyed by all age ranges as a shared family experience.

From Toy Story 2 to the Wizard of Oz, these are the best kids’ films of all time.

The 15 best children’s films of all time

Toy Story 2

While Disney’s Toy Story brought us some of the greatest animated characters of all time, the 1999 sequel took audiences deeper into the world of Woody and Buzz, introducing the ‘round-up gang’ and taking the series to new heights. The whole film is delivered with great warmth and wit and while it might sound like a big claim, Randy Newman’s When She Loved Me, sung by Jessie in the movie, is also arguably one of the best original songs ever written for a motion picture.

Aladdin

Disney have released some of the great children’s films ever over the years and Aladdin is one of the studio’s all-time best pictures. Aided by a magic flying carpet and a hugely charismatic genie (voiced by the late, great Robin Williams), ‘diamond in the rough’ Aladdin must win the affections of Princess Jasmine and defeat the evil Jafar in this loveable film.

Wizard of Oz

This 1939 classic is one of the most-loved children’s films ever made and it’s appeal is as strong now as it ever has been. The film has arguably woven its way into popular culture more than any other, with many hit musicals taking inspiration from MGM’s timeless film down the years. So, why not click your heels together three times and revisit this wonderful film once more. After all, there’s no place like home.

The Lion King

There are so many things to love about 1994’s Disney favourite Lion King. From Elton John’s classic soundtrack to the sassiest of vocal performances from Rowan Atkinson as Zazu and even the nods to Shakespeare’s Hamlet – which the film is loosely based on – there really is something for everyone. Just try not to get too emotional during Mufasa’s tear-jerking death scene. It gets us every time.

Mary Poppins

Though the world is waiting for the hotly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt in the title role, the 1964 original is always worth revisiting. The sublime Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke (with an endearingly hit-and-miss cockney accent) are perfect leads in this, one of the all time great children’s films.

Finding Nemo

When a young clown fish is taken from the reef, his father will stop at nothing to save him and bring him home. As well as proving to be one of the most popular animated films of all time, Finding Nemo also spawned a successful spin-off, with the ditzy Dory getting her own movie in 2016.

The Incredibles

Disney Pixar delivered another instant classic when they released The Incredibles. As well as featuring great action set pieces, fantastic central characters Mr and Mrs Incredible, Violet and Dash, it’s also just one of the best ever premises for an animated film: superheroes are forced to go into hiding, tackling the mundane every day and only able to use their powers in private. Mr Incredible hunched over, driving to and from work in that tiny blue car and Dash being forced to hide his lightning speed during sports day are just two of the great moments in this 2004 movie.

The Princess Bride

Robin Wright is unforgettable in this enchanting 80s favourite, which offers a fairy tale twist on the classic kids film. It’s a movie about finding one true love and easily represents one of the most enchanting films of the decade. It’s still influencing kids’ films today, with Disney’s upcoming Prince Charming supposedly set to closely resemble the film.

Home Alone

Keep the change ya filthy animal…

As well as being one of the best Christmas films ever, Home Alone has been a hit with young film fans everywhere since its release in 1990. It’s always a fun watch and seeing baddie Joe Pesci walking into homemade booby traps, all the while trying to make it through a PG film without swearing, is incredibly entertaining.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Gene Wilder gives one of his most magnetic performances as the eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka in this classic film adapted from Roald Dahl’s stellar novel. Forget Tim Burton’s remake starring Johnny Depp, there’s really only one version of this classic story worth watching.

Frozen

Oscar-winning Frozen, one of Disney’s most empowering films, became a phenomenon after being released in 2013, and it’s sure to be a favourite for decades to come. While it might have been overplayed everywhere, the film gave us one of the biggest kids anthems of recent years in the form of Let It Go, sung by the incredible Idina Menzel (just don’t ask John Travolta to name her).

The Goonies

The Goonies is one of the ultimate coming-of-age films and it’s been an inspiration for so many movies and TV shows ever since, not least Netflix’s sci-fi hit Stranger Things. The gang’s adventure made a huge impact on an entire generation of kids in 1985 and it remains popular today.

Matilda

Matilda is another timeless Roald Dahl adaptation which manages to capture the magic of the novel. Danny Devito and Pam Ferris are both perfect as Mr Wormwood and Miss Trunchbull respectively in the film, which is exhilarating, funny and touching all at once.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Dick Van Dyke and Sally Ann Howes star in the ever-popular 1968 classic Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. It features great songs like Hushabye Mountain, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Toot Sweets and it also manages to remain an-all time favourite among film fans despite the inclusion of the child catcher, one of the most genuinely terrifying movie characters of all time.

Up

If you can make it through the incredibly moving opening 10 minutes, Up is one of the best kids films of recent times. The loveable odd-couple movie sees a 78-year-old balloon salesman unintentionally head off on an unforgettable adventure with young explorer Russell and adorable golden retriever Dug. It became only the second ever animated film ever to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, after Beauty and the Beast.