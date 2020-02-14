🔥The 12 Best Romantic Movies Available To Stream Now🔥

Fantasy, drama, comedy, and even horror films often have romance in them. Characters fall in love in the most dire situations. Many movies make love the focal point of the characters’ journeys. It’s through love that they feel empowered to express themselves, take chances, and dream of greater things. Romantic movies are some of the best movies that the cinema offers, as they show love in its many wondrous forms. Various streaming platforms offer a wide selection of classic and modern romance tales.

Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney make thousands of movies available for all types of movie fans. Romantic movie fans have a ton of options. Therefore, it was difficult to narrow the list down to only twelve movies, but for this list, we wanted to pick some popular romance movies and a few lesser-known ones, especially films that represent many different genres and types of love stories.

The Big Sick (Prime Video)

Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star in The Big Sick. Kumail Nanjiani and wife Emily V. Gordon based this film on their real life courtship. In it, Nanjiani plays a fictionalized version of himself who falls for Emily (Zoe Kazan). Emily and Kumail date but eventually breakup. When she is placed in an induced coma because of a serious lung infection, Kumail grows close with her parents, Beth (Holly Hunter) and Terry (Ray Romano).

In The Big Sick, Kumail is torn between Pakistani tradition and his love for Emily. His parents want him to marry a Pakistani woman, and he wants to make them happy, but Emily’s illness makes him realize his strong feelings for her. The Big Sick shows that sometimes you need to follow your heart, even if it means going against the life planned for you. Prime Video members can stream it through a regular subscription. Stream The Big Sick HERE.

10 Things I Hate About You (Disney )

In the mid-90s to early 2000s, creating modern versions of classic stories was a trendy thing. It happened with Clueless and Emma, O and Othello, Cruel Intentions and Dangerous Liaisons, and of course 10 Things I Hate About You and The Taming of the Shrew. In 10 Things I Hate About You, Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to ask his crush Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) out on a date, but Bianca can’t date anyone until her older sister Kat (Julia Stiles) dates. Cameron pays outsider, bad boy Patrick (Heath Ledger) to take out Kat.

In 10 Things I Hate About You, you have the ultra-sweet romance between Cameron and Bianca, and the hate-to-love one between Patrick and Kat. Both pairings are engaging, but Patrick and Kat’s intense romance stands out the most because of its allure. Don’t deny it, you teared up watching Kat read her poem to Patrick. 10 Things I Hate About You is one of the many enjoyable 90s movies available on Disney . Stream it HERE.

If Beale Street Could Talk (Hulu)

Barry Jenkins wrote and directedIf Beale Street Could Talk, a movie based on James Baldwin’s novel of the same name. It follows Tish (Kiki Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James)’s journey as he’s wrongly accused of rape, and she tries to clear his name before their child is born. Regina King has a small supporting role that won her an Academy Award.

If Beale Street Could Talk highlights the prejudices faced by African Americans in the early 70s. However, at the heart of this film is the unbreakable, enduring love story of Tish and Fonny. Despite all obstacles, they fight with everything to love without restrictions. If Beale Street Could Talk is available to stream on Hulu. Stream it HERE.

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

Randall Park and Ali Wong star in Always Be My Maybe. They play Sasha and Marcus, two lifelong friends who fall apart after an awkward encounter. After his mother died from an unexpected accident, Marcus stayed in San Francisco with his father. Sasha, on the other hand, has been living a successful life as a chef. She temporarily moves back to San Francisco to open a new restaurant and the old spark between Sasha and Marcus starts to reignite.

Ali Wong and Randall Park are hilarious comedians and in Always Be My Maybe, they show their talent for writing romantic comedies as well. They co-wrote it with Michael Golamco. Always Be My Maybe tells the story of how revisiting the past can help one look towards the future. The movie’s a delightful romantic comedy with pleasant performances by Park and Wong. There’s also a Keanu Reeves cameo, so can you really go wrong with a Keanu cameo? Always Be My Maybe is a Netflix original movie. Stream it HERE.

The Holiday (IMDb TV)

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black, and Jude Law. Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) have a house exchange that sends them to different countries, where they both find love. Amanda falls for Iris’s older brother, Graham (Jude Law), and Iris falls for Amanda’s music composer Miles (Jack Black).

Nancy Meyers is one of the queens of romantic comedies, and The Holiday is one of her best films. Everyone involved proves why they were a perfect choice for this movie. Even people you don’t naturally associate with romantic comedies, like Jack Black, really work well in this film and give great performances. Both pairings have fantastic chemistry. The Holiday is available to stream on IMDb TV, which you can access on imdb.com or through Amazon Prime Video. Stream it HERE.

The Yellow Handkerchief (Hulu)

William Hurt, Kristen Stewart, and Eddie Redmayne star in The Yellow Handkerchief. Three strangers embark on a road trip to reunite Brett (William Hurt) with his ex-wife, May (Maria Bello), who he lost when he went to prison. The film has two main love stories, Brett and May’s, and Gordy (Eddie Redmayne) and Martine (Kristen Stewart)’s romance.

This is one of Stewart’s earlier acting roles and she gives a great performance as Martine. She really captures the teen-ness of being a teen. Eddie Redmayne gives the strongest performance of the cast with his very awkward Gordy portrayal. Despite their stark differences, Gordy and Martine are a good fit and you root for them. The same goes for Brett and May. You’re not sure if she’ll embrace him when they’re finally reunited, but you want them to have a second chance. The Yellow Handkerchief is available to stream on Hulu. Stream it HERE.

Set It Up (Netflix)

In Set it Up, Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) try to set their difficult bosses, Kirsten (Lucy Liu) and Rick (Taye Diggs) up to make their work lives easier. In the course of trying to play matchmaker for their bosses, they start to fall for each other.

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell have the natural enticing chemistry that could make them become this generation’s Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, or Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Their onscreen chemistry makes them an ideal pairing for repeat movies. Set it Up is a Netflix original. Stream it HERE.

Untamed Heart (Prime Video)

Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei star in Untamed Heart, a movie about a shy man who falls for his co-worker. Caroline (Marisa Tomei) and Adam (Christian Slater) both work at a diner, but barely interact due to Adam’s quiet nature. One night after her shift, Adam saves Caroline from an attack by two men. The two become friends and then fall in love. Later Caroline learns that Adam has a heart defect that could cut their time together short.

Caroline and Adam have a sweet, almost teenage-like, romance. This makes it completely heartbreaking when viewers learn that their love story could end soon. Marisa Tomei and Christian Slater bring gentleness to Adam and Caroline’s love story, which makes Untamed Heart a very endearing romance movie. The movie is available on Amazon Prime. Stream Untamed Heart HERE.

Beauty And The Beast (Disney )

Beauty and the Beast is Disney’s animated classic about two stubborn people learning to look pass their differences to find love. Belle agrees to be the Beast’s prisoner in exchange for her father’s freedom. The Beast was once a vain prince who is now under a curse that turned him into a hideous beast. He only has a short time left to break the curse, or he’ll stay a beast forever. Belle is his last chance at love.

Beauty and the Beast is the classic story of looking pass appearances to love someone for their true self. It’s also about letting love help you grow into a better person. Both the animated and live version of Beauty and the Beast are available to stream on Disney . Stream it HERE.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix)

Lara Jean (Lana Condor) writes a love letter to each of the boys she’s ever fallen for, when she’s ready to let them go. And then someone steals and mails them off. One of them goes to Josh (Israel Broussard), her older sister’s ex-boyfriend, and another to the most popular boy in school, Peter (Noah Centineo). Peter and Lara Jean decide to fake a relationship so that she can avoid talking to Josh about her feelings for him, and so Peter can make his ex-girlfriend jealous. The more time they spend together, the more the fake romance starts to feel real.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is a movie that feels nostalgic. It makes people miss their high school loves, and it makes those still in high school long for it. This adorable story is made even stronger with Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s top-notch chemistry. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequel are Netflix original movies. Stream it HERE.

Say Anything (Hulu)

Cameron Crowe wrote and directed Say Anything, a movie starring John Cusack and Ione Skye about two high school seniors who fall for each other just as school has ended. Diane (Ione Skye) spent most of her high school days working hard and studying, so she barely socialized with other high school students. One day, she attends an after graduation party with Lloyd (John Cusack). The two fall head over heels in love.

Say Anything is about that reckless, all consuming nature of first love. Ione Skye captures the innocent do-gooder Diane well and John Cusack seems completely believable as Lloyd, the guy who falls madly in love with her. Say Anything is available on Hulu. Stream it HERE.

Moonlight (Netflix)

Barry Jenkins directs Moonlight, the Academy Award winning Best Picture. Moonlight follows Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) throughout his life, as he goes from abandoned, reserved child to reserved adult. Chiron experiences love in his life, first from his mother (Naomie Harris), then from his mentor Juan (Mahershala Ali), and from Kevin (Jharrel Jerome/Andre Holland). However, all these relationships end in him feeling even more abandoned.

The main romance of Moonlight is between Kevin and Chiron. They have an encounter as teens that ends badly, but as adults, it seems like they may have a second chance. Moonlight starts with Chiron finding hope and love through his relationship with Juan and ends with him maybe finally being able to experience real intimacy and love as an adult. Moonlight is available to stream on Netflix. Stream it HERE.