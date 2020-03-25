🔥The 11 Best Movies You Can Watch Free On Tubi Right Now🔥

You can never have too many streaming services. You might not have the budget to pay for some of the premium platforms on top of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and so forth, but there are cost-free options out there. And while a lot of the free, ad-based streaming platforms out there have limited selection, there is one place to watch free movies and television shows online without sacrificing quality. Enter, Tubi.

For those who don’t know, Tubi is one of the most popular free streaming options out there and boasts over 25 million monthly users who enjoy their favorite movies and shows and yesterday and today online or on devices like Android and iOS phones, Roku, Apple TV, and most video game consoles. And with over 20,000 movies and shows from most major studios, new stuff is getting added all the time.

With all those movies and shows comes the overwhelming anxiety of not being able to decide on what to watch. That’s where I come in. Below are just 11 of the best movies you can watch for free on Tubi right now. Let’s get started, shall we?

Road To Perdition (2002)

Long before Sam Mendes gave audiences one of the most realistic and stressful depictions of World War I, the director released one of the most depressing, yet beautiful crime stories set during the Great Depression. Set in and around Chicago in the early 1930s, Road To Perdition features Tom Hanks as mafia enforcer Michael Sullivan who must protect his son, Michael Sullivan Jr., after the boy witnesses a murder. With a cast that also includes Paul Newman, Jude Law, and Daniel Craig, this crime drama is a bloody as it is heartfelt, and is one of the best father/son stories you’ll see on Tubi.

Memento (2000)

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated action thriller Tenet will hit theaters in July 2020, so why not go back to one of the acclaimed director’s first offerings and watch Memento? This 2000 psychological thriller follows Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), a man who lacks the ability to form new memories, as he searches for the people responsible for his wife’s death. Though it doesn’t have the high production value of some of Nolan’s later works, Memento has all of the nearly incomprehensible plot devices and swerves that keep audiences coming back time after time. And the way the narrative is structured, you’ll be coming back time after time to pick up on all the things you missed the first time around.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Ridley Scott’s 1991 female crime film Thelma & Louise tells the story of two friends on a weekend trip who become wanted criminals after an incident on the road. Starring Geena Davis as Thelma Dickinson and Susan Sarandon as Louise Sawyer, the movie would go on to be nominated for six Academy Awards, of which it won one for Best Original Screenplay. Mostly remembered for its iconic ending sequence, and an early appearance by a young Brad Pitt, Thelma & Louise remains to be one of the culturally significant and well regarded films of the 1990s.

New Jack City (1991)

Released in the peak of America’s crack epidemic, Mario Van Pebbles’ 1991 crime drama New Jack City follows both sides of the drug problem. With a cast that includes Wesley Snipes as New York City drug-lord Nino Brown and Ice-T as Scotty Appleton, the detective who goes undercover to bring down the enterprise from the inside, this insane crime thriller is a wild ride from start to finish. In addition to its main cast, New Jack City also features a young and up-and-coming Chris Rock as “Pookie,” a stick-up kid turned crack addict who plays a small but pivotal role in the sprawling narrative set in and around the Big Apple.

St. Vincent (2014)

Released in 2014, Theodore Melfi’s dramatic comedy (or comedic drama) St. Vincent tells the story of Vincent (Bill Murray), a down-on-his-luck alcoholic Vietnam veteran who, upon meeting his new neighbor Maggie Bronstein (Melissa McCarthy) and her young son Oliver (Jaeden Martell), learns the meaning of family and friendship. While he isn’t exactly the ideal role model for the young boy — he takes him to the rack track, a strip club, a dive bar, and other places — Vincent gives Oliver a sense of stability in his life. This great coming of age story mixed in with a tale of redemption is a charming and highly amusing addition to Tubi.

Train To Busan (2016)

I’ve said it time and time before, but Train To Busan is one of the best zombie movies the genre has seen in a long time. This refreshing taking on the classic zombie story by South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho centers around a group of passengers trapped aboard a high-speed train going from Seoul to the heart of Busan, where they believe they will be safe. Equal parts horror movie and family drama, this terrifying horror thriller will have you on the edge of your seat throughout it’s two-hour runtime. Sprinkle in some great social commentary and you have yourself a classic in the making.

Nosferatu (1922)

Influential German director F.W. Murnau didn’t let copyright laws get between him and his 1992 landmark horror feature Nosferatu, which is essentially a retelling of Bram Stoker’s Dracula with just a few changes being made to the characters and locations. Starring the incomparable Max Schreck as Count Orlok, this silent film is just as terrifying in 2020 as it was when it was first released nearly 100 years ago. The atmospheric score and filters applied to the screen add a great deal of dimension to this retelling of a horror classic.

Night Of The Living Dead (1968)

I don’t think you could have a streaming service without George A. Romero’s black and white genre-defining Night Of The Living Dead. Seriously, Romero’s first entry in the Dead series is a marvel in low-budget filmmaking and would go on to start the zombie craze we all know and love today. This claustrophobic horror flick is made much more tense by the ensemble cast of characters from all walks of life who are forced to work together if they are to survive the night trapped in a small farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania. The movie is a great today as it was in 1968, and a lot of the messages found in this cult classic are still true today, more than 50 years later.

Bull Durham (1987)

Most baseball movies are set in the clubhouses and stadiums of Major League Baseball, which is why Ron Shelton’s 1987 minor league baseball comedy Bull Durham such a breath of fresh air. With a cast that includes Kevin Costner as former big league catcher Crash Davis, Tim Robbins as Nuke Laloosh, and Susan Sarandon as Annie Savoy, the third part of a love triangle, this raucous story about baseball and romance remains one of the most accurate and honest portrayals of ball players stuck in the farm system.

The Founder (2016)

Everyone knows McDonald’s, but not everyone knows the true story behind the formation of the world’s most popular fast food company. Those of you who fall in that camp should really check out The Founder, John Lee Hancock’s 2016 biographical drama about Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton) as he takes the company from its original founders and turns it into what we know today. Featuring a supporting cast that includes Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch, The Founder is worth checking out. It might make you hate Ray Kroc for what he did the McDonald brothers, but Keaton looks great doing it.

Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father (2008)

I went back and forth regarding the inclusion of Dear Zachary: A Letter To A Son About His Father, the 2008 documentary by Kurt Kuenne that explores the death of his lifelong friend, Andrew Bagby, and the whirlwind of pain and emotion that followed thereafter. This documentary is brutal, emotional, and gutting, but I still watch it every so often for the sheer beauty of the story told within in. Trust me, you will cry when watching this, so make sure to save it for one of those days when you want to just let it all out and have a tear-filled afternoon. I’ll never forget the first time I watched Dear Zachary one Sunday afternoon when it first aired on MSNBC. It was hard enough and then it just kept more difficult as it went on.

Those are just 11 of the tens of thousands of movies that can be streamed for free on the Tubi. And if your favorite movie isn’t available to stream on the service, just check back as Tubi is constantly adding new titles every month.