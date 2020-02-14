🔥The 10 best Valentine's Day movies on Netflix🔥

No Valentine’s Day plans? No worries!

Whether you’re in a long-term relationship, dating or a singleton, there’s no shame in staying in and indulging in a bit of Netflix.

Luckily, the streaming site has hundreds of Valentine’s Day-worthy titles to choose from to keep you entertained.

To help you avoid spending hours scouring the site, here are our top 10 romantic movies on Netflix…

Netflix Originals

1) To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

To All The Boys 2 was recently released on Netflix (Netflix)

The long-awaited sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before arrived on Netflix a few days ago.

While it’s very much targeted towards teens, the narrative is sweet and perfectly encapsulates what it is to be young and in love.

Starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey and Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky, the second instalment sees the former torn between her feelings for her relatively new beau and a former flame, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher).

As you’d expect from a Netflix production, the sets and the aesthetic are on point – as is the soundtrack.

2) Isn’t It Romantic

Rebel Wilson fans won’t be disappointed with this fresh take on a rom-com.

Backed by a star-studded cast – including Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine – the Aussie actress takes aim at romantic cliches.

Personally, our favourite element of the movie is Donny (Brandon Scott Jones), who has the most fabulous lines in the film and mocks the gay best friend trope.

3) The Kissing Booth

Joey King and Jacob Elordi star in The Kissing Booth (Netflix)

Starring Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney, Netflix’s The Kissing Booth is, again, definitely more aimed at teens.

It follows the lives of two best friends, Elle and Lee, who have grown up together and are pretty much inseparable.

Things get a little weird, however, when Elle (King) and Lee’s older brother (Elordi) realise they have a romantic connection.

At first, the close pals struggle to come to terms with the shift in their friendship, but eventually negotiate their way through the shake up.

The Kissing Booth is also slated to get a sequel later this year.

4) Always Be My Maybe

Keanu Reeves even makes a cameo in Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

First dropping on Netflix in 2019, Always Be My Maybe is a light-hearted, easy watch for Valentine’s Day.

It’s about two old friends who grew up in San Francisco together – Sasha (Ali Wong) is now a successful celebrity chef and Marcus (Randall Park) is very much content with his life in the city.

One of *the* best moments in the film, though, has to be Keanu Reeves’ surprise cameo; he takes Sasha on a date at an up-scale restaurant, and Marcus tags along. What ensues is beyond description, but absolutely hilarious.

5) When We First Met

Workaholics and Pitch Perfect fans will love this cute rom-com starring Adam Devine as Noah and Alexandra Daddario as Avery.

The film is a modern take on Groundhog Day, as Noah tries to rewrite the past in order to get out of the friend zone with pal Avery.

Critically-acclaimed films and romance classics

6) Call Me By Your Name

Follow along with Elio and Oliver’s coming-of-age love story

Set in the summer of 1983, Luca Guadagnino’s celebrated, Oscar-award-winning film is the ideal romance movie with an evocative, coming-of-age plot.

Call Me By Your Name – which is based on André Aciman’s novel of the same name – features stunning performances from Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. It also boasts a beautiful soundtrack from Sufjan Stevens.

The narrative itself is told from the perspective of Elio (Chalamet), a precocious teenager who lives in the north of Italy with his parents.

His father, an academic, invites American graduate student Oliver (Hammer) to join them over the break to assist with his research.

Over time, the two young men realise their feelings for one another are far more complex and go beyond the realms of friendship.

7) La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from “La La Land” (AP)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, La La Land pays homage to Old Hollywood with musical numbers and dance sequences.

Mia (Stone) is a struggling actress trying to break through and make it big in LA, while Sebastian (Gosling) is a talented jazz musician who has lost his way.

While their first encounter isn’t exactly a ‘meet cute’, their paths continue to cross.

8) The Great Gatsby

First released in 2013, Baz Luhrmann’s screen adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Debicki and Joel Edgerton, with a soundtrack produced by Jay-Z.

If you’re a fan of pretty costumes and dazzling sets, this is the perfect movie for you.

9) Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing is an undisputed romance classic

The 1987 film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey is no doubt one of the best romance movies of all-time.

Baby Houseman (Grey) visits a summer camp with her parents and bratty sister, only to discover the extent of her own privilege when she meets Johnny Castle (Swayze) and his dance partner Penny (Cynthia Rhodes).

Unforeseen circumstances force Baby to step in for Penny, and her relationship with Johnny develops.

10) Ghost

While we’re on the topic of Swayze, the 1990 movie Ghost, also starring Demi Moore is a must-watch on V Day.

Beyond the steamy pottery scene, Swayze’s character Sam is shot dead during a staged robbery set up by his colleague and BFF, Tony.

He then turns into a ghost and attempts to let his partner Molly (Moore) know what happened to him.

Sam then enlists the help of a psychic-come-scammer (Whoopi Goldberg) – who for some reason can actually communicate with Sam in the afterlife.​