🔥That's another £100k you owe: gangster Tommy Adams caught after bragging on tape🔥

A boast by one of London’s most ­notorious organised crime bosses about a planned new home in Cyprus has cost him more than £100,000 after pro­secutors used it to boost the sum he must repay.

Tommy Adams told an associate that he had bought land in Limassol at a knock-down price from a vendor who was “desperate” to sell. But his bragging backfired when he found out after his arrest that his ­conversation had been bugged by law enforcers.

They used his boast to prove to a confiscation hearing at Croydon crown court that the £110,000 he used to buy the land should be handed back to the taxpayer, and it was added to the order imposed by the court. This totalled £1.24 million when other assets including two properties in Bow in east London were taken into account.

But the blunder by Adams, who the court was told operated like a “financial ghost” by using intermediaries to launder his criminal profits, has amused law enforcers.

“Adams thought he’d been clever by getting the land so cheaply, but he wasn’t as clever as he thought because his showing off has cost him a small fortune,” said one source.

A plastic bag of cash

Adams, 61, was given his confiscation order last week but the recording of him bragging about his purchase has been released by prosecutors to highlight the way in which confiscation legislation can be used to seize back profits even on the basis of boasts.

In the recording, Adams is heard telling one of his criminal associates: “Bit of land I bought a few months ago. It’s cost me no money … hundred and ten thousand, sterling. They wanted two hundred at first … fella desperate. It’s land, that’s it. I’m going to get an architect … draw up the plans.”

The land that Adams referred to has not been identified, but proceeds of crime legislation does not require prosecutors to locate assets. They must only show, on the balance of probability, that the money used in a purchase was illicit.

Surveillance photos of Adams and accomplices were used as evidence in the confiscation hearing. They included one of him and a fellow money launderer, Tony Antoniou, with a Mini that had been bought by another of their accomplices. The vehicle was given to Adams’s daughter for her 21st birthday.

Another image showed a plastic bag of cash that was exchanged at Euston station. Police later discovered a ledger recording the sums laundered.

The confiscation action followed Adams’s conviction for money-laundering in 2017. He was jailed for seven years.

Helen Hughes, a Crown Prosecution Service lawyer, said: “Part of the evidence we used to show Adams’s criminal benefit was from conversations in which he boasted about buying land, showing how we utilise every bit of evidence available to prevent criminals profiting from proceeds of crime.”