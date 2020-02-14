🔥'That'll be me one day': Stars of the West End's biggest musicals talk about their dream roles🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

It takes a great deal of stamina, skill and dedication to be a musical theatre performer.

The stars of the West End know this better than anyone, on the stage day and night to belt out your favourite heart-rending eleven o’clock numbers.

They’ve gone through countless auditions, amateur productions and rejections to get there – that’s what you do to live the dream.

In breaks between dress rehearsals and matinées, ten stars of London’s biggest musicals told us about the shows that made them want to be in that spotlight.

Fantine, Les Misérables

(Johan Persson)

What do you love about playing Fantine?

What I love about Fantine is how incredibly resilient she is. She goes through absolute hell but she’s still standing. When you think about what she’s been through and how she still finds the strength to carry on, it’s inspiring.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

Probably Eponine because I played her from the ages of 20-24 so I feel like I grew up and had my most formative years whilst I was playing her.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

(I didn’t plan these to all be Les Mis related – honestly!) The first musical I ever saw was Les Mis and a lifelong obsession began. I had the VHS of the 10th Anniversary Production and I learnt every word and every move from that recording!

Juliet, & Juliet

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

What do you love about playing Juliet?

I love the freedom I was able to explore in creating the character of Juliet. Yes, she already existed as a character we know from Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but to be able to place Juliet in the 21st century, faced with the different challenges but also progressions that we experience in everyday life was really something special. I love making her relatable and loveable but also inspiring and admirable.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

Juliet is probably the role that has affected me the most because it’s literally the dream role I never knew I had. Juliet is such a powerful female and her story is compassionate, uplifting and exhilarating and to lead a musical in this way is one of the most rewarding feelings to experience night after night.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

Memphis was a really poignant moment for me. Seeing Beverley Knight on that stage inspired me beyond belief and for the longest time it was my dream role. She was so effortless and passionate and I remember thinking to myself, that will be me one day… leading a West End show and impacting people in a huge way, I know it will! And here I am now in the same theatre would you believe, in & Juliet and I couldn’t be more grateful!

Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton

What do you love about playing Alexander Hamilton?

The sheer fact that I get to tell this incredible and important story that many people just don’t know, especially us Brits. I’ve certainly been educated in the life that Hamilton had, his passion, intelligence, wit and struggles are something to behold. It’s the biggest role I’ve played to date and it demands so much, but the rewards are indescribable. I love seeing faces light up in the audience whilst the show is unveiled before their very eyes. Rapping is also something I have never performed before (not to mention in an American accent) so I feel like an unmatchable wordsmith on that stage. Thanks Lin!

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

Now this isn’t considered a musical (more a play with songs) but One Night in Miami at the Donmar Warehouse is something that stuck with me. Not only because of the racial issues it put across, but also the characters involved in the piece – prolific figures like Malcom X, Muhammad Ali and Sam Cooke. It is set in the midst of the civil rights movement and I was instantly transported into that world through the astonishing writing. No one knows what happened in that motel room or the conversations they had, but that was enough to spark my interest in this piece. I would love to have a crack at playing Sam Cooke.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

Blood Brothers. It was a year 10 school trip and I remember vividly being mesmerised, firstly by the sheer size of the theatre, I’d only been to local theatres at the time! As the play commenced, I was taken on a journey and I forgot I was even watching a play. I paid attention to every detail I could, the costumes, lighting, set, sound and the actors themselves. By then I already knew I wanted to be a performer but seeing this just added more fuel to that fire.

I must also mention too that when I first saw Wicked (my second ever musical) I was so blown away by the first half that I thought Act 1 was the end of the show. Until someone told me it was just the interval. Ah, poor young Karl.

Evan Hansen, Dear Evan Hansen

(Matthew Murphy)

What do you love about playing Evan?

Evan Hansen is a young man struggling to connect with those around him in a world that can feel very lonely and complicated. The sentiment of his journey through the show is so beautiful, simple and something we should all live by: no one deserves to be forgotten. Plus, as a performer, the songs and script are just phenomenal, making it a truly rich experience every night.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

I think it’s safe to say that with Dear Evan Hansen, the intensity and emotion I feel is something I’ve never felt on stage before. Looking out to see people struck so deeply by the story, laughing and crying, and being totally absorbed by Evan’s journey is magical.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

I saw Phantom of the Opera when I was a child and it blew me away. The drama and theatrics are enough to commit anyone to a life-time of loving theatre. I didn’t know I’d actually get into performing much later in my life though! In fact, the path I followed was fairly academically conventional until Italia Conti, who I certainly owe my position now to!

Gabbi/Bobbi, City of Angels

(Johan Persson)

What do you love about playing Gabbi/Bobbi?

I previously did City Of Angels at the Donmar Warehouse in 2015. It’s wonderful to revisit the piece and the characters again as I’ve never been back to project before – let alone 5 years later. I adore the role of Gabbi/Bobbi (City of Angels has two stories running concurrently). The women in this piece are so brilliantly written. These two characters in particular are poles apart. It’s a lovely challenge to play two totally different women from film noir era on stage. Whilst Gabbi is a hugely intelligent and witty editor from high society in New York, Bobbi is a singer in a night club who is desperate to be a movie star and winds up being a sex worker. They couldn’t be more different.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

The challenge of doing a verbatim piece about the murders of sex workers in Ipswich was profound, and London Road as a piece could have easily have been too much. We all played 13 parts each – which was in itself a thrill and a huge feat! But more importantly to speak the words of that community and to have a conversation in the arts about something so tragic felt to me to encapsulate the reason that theatre is so important.

Company was a different piece altogether, but no less of a thrill. I was the first female Bobbi and it was a privilege to reinvent this much loved classic show for a contemporary audience. It is very important to me to portray women honestly on stage, and to be able to say “we are single and we do enjoy sex and it’s ok if we’re not married and stop trying to solve it for us”.

What was the first musical you saw that had an impact on you?

It would have been Annie! I dreamt of being her when I was growing up and used to watch the film endlessly! I loved everything about it and would spend hours at my family home pretending I was in the show.

Tzipporah, The Prince of Egypt

(Helen Maybanks)

What do you love about playing Tzipporah?

Tzipporah is a strong, fiery and passionate woman who, through fate and impossible circumstance, meets Moses, a man whom at first she perceives to stand for everything she hates, but then goes on to love and respect as her equal when she sees him for who he truly is. I absolutely adore playing her, although I feel I’m only just starting to get under her skin. That’s what I love about the rehearsal process, there’s a sort of osmosis that goes on, a marriage between yourself and the character you portray.

I identify with her being a citizen of the world, having lived and moved around so many countries, not really knowing where to call home. She is a force of nature and a wandering warrior, a source of strength and eventually faith for Moses.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

There are several possible answers to this question. The role that I think gave me the chance and the start I needed was Vanessa in In The Heights. Vanessa was my first lead, so maybe it’s true – you never forget your first! I can honestly say it drew me out of my shell and filled me with the confidence that defined who the character was. Without Vanessa, I don’t think I would have had the opportunity to play Peggy & Maria in the original West End cast of Hamilton, which was also the most incredible phenomenon to be a part of.

What was the first musical you saw that had an impact on you?

I remember seeing Miss Saigon at a very young age when it played a theatre in the Philippines. I was too young and sleepy at the time to fully appreciate the show but I do recall the heightened stakes of the whole play and the sheer raw emotion the actors brought to every gorgeously written song. I saw The Lion King in Singapore I think when I was about 18 or 19 and that show impacted me like no other. It’s my favourite musical to date overall and I’ve seen it seven times in three continents.I remember turning to my mom and saying “Mom, I can do that.” Well, happy to report, I was right.

Dr Pomatter, Waitress

(Matt Murphy)

What do you love about playing Dr Pomatter?

Dr Pomatter in Waitress is smart, conflicted, slightly socially anxious, and desperate for real connection. I like all these things and have felt all these things. Oh, and he sings really great songs.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

Claude in Hair. I had no idea that show would have the effect on me that it did. The soul of that man, searching, hungry to find meaning, I just loved him. I wanted to be in his world so badly, to live in that tribe, and fight for those things. I did live that while I was doing that show and I had those people, onstage and off. Luckiest time of my life.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

The dress rehearsal of The Most Happy Fella at the University of Michigan School of Music Theatre and Dance. It changed my life forever. I saw on an actual stage, the kind of magic that I dreamt of making. And that score!

Jamie New, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

(Matt Crockett)

What do you love about playing Jamie?

Jamie is such a complicated person and has so many wonderful attributes. I am in complete admiration of his confidence, his joy and how capable he is of living in the present. If I had to pick one it would be how unapologetically fabulous he is. His bravery to accept his strengths without any doubt is something I feel we can all get on board with. The way he uses his wit and talent to take care of those closest to him and brighten their lives makes him such a ray of positivity within his tight-knit community.

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

I was lucky enough to work on a musical called Violet in my second year of drama school. I got to play a character called Flick, a Sergeant in the US Army in the 1960s. It was the first time I had ever played a non-white role at drama school, so there was something that felt different. The process I went through was no different to any of the other roles I had played, there is just a different feeling getting to tap into an experience you can identify with so closely.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

When I was 5, I remember seeing Annie and The Lion King with my parents. Both those experiences were the triggers for me to start taking classes and working towards becoming a professional actor. However, I think seeing West Side Story onstage for the first time rocked my world a bit. I was in love with the movie as it’s one of my parents’ favourite musicals, but to see it live and to see the athleticism, talent and authenticity of that world in person was inspiring to say the least.

Glinda, Wicked

(Matt Crockett)

What do you love about playing Glinda?

Firstly, I think she has one of the best entrances in musical theatre ever! (And for those who haven’t seen it I won’t ruin the surprise). But I also love how scene by scene she transforms from a spoilt young woman into a strong compassionate leader… It’s such fun to play. Also Glinda’s costumes are so spectacular and iconic!

What has been the musical role that affected you most to play and why?

I remember seeing Wicked about 12 years ago, not long after it had opened. At that time, being an actor wasn’t even remotely on my radar – I was very much working a ‘normal’ job – and I remember thinking to myself how incredible and different Wicked was as it had two very strong, inspiring, powerful female leads at the heart of the story. I feel honoured to have been on my own journey to get to where I am today and so privileged to be in a position where hopefully I can inspire others.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

I was very fortunate to have been taken to all sorts of theatre from a very young age, two stand out productions for me were Carousel at the National theatre in 1992 & Starlight Express at the Apollo Victoria (where Wicked is currently playing). To this day, I think the overture in Carousel is one of the most stunning pieces of music in the history of theatre. With Starlight, I remember just being flabbergasted watching the performers skate around the auditorium whilst singing – it was just so impressive!

Tina, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

(Manuel Harlan)

What do you love most about playing Tina Turner?

This role is helping me to be fearless or to dive in headfirst even when I’m feeling fearful and I really love that. This is the most challenging role I have ever done as all eyes are constantly on you. All of my truth needs to be brought to this role, I can’t go in cold or play the show by numbers. Right from the start of the show, I close my eyes and ask Jesus to take the wheel and guide me on this epic flight.

What is the musical role that affected you the most and why?

Definitely this role! Playing Tina five shows a week is no joke! I barely even leave the stage during the show apart from during the interval. This role has pushed me way out of my comfort zone and taught me so much about myself. I still battle with my mind when I get thoughts of doubt and fear or when I feel anxious, but I always manage to pull through. I think it’s safe to say, playing Tina is one of the most demanding and rewarding roles I have ever played.

What was the first musical that had an impact on you?

Hamilton, I think we can leave it there without an explanation. If you have seen it, you just know and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?! The show is just full of pure magic. I have been very fortunate to have been a part of so many shows, something which I never take for granted, but when I watch other productions I am constantly looking at all the components that make up the show – costumes, lighting, staging, patterns, their tricks, trap doors – all those kinds of things. But when I was watching Hamilton, my brain didn’t have any time to dissect. Even talking about it brings tears to my eyes, like the show lit my heart aflame.

