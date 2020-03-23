🔥Thandie Newton discusses being sexually abused on film set at the age of 16🔥

Thandie Newton has spoken out about being sexually abused at the age of 16.

The actress, 47, told the Sunday Times that she was abused after being “groomed over weeks” while filming Flirting, which was released in 1991.

“It happened the night my father flew home,” she told the paper.

“I was 16, and a virgin. I’d been psychologically groomed over weeks.

The actress spoke out about the horrifying incident from the early stage of her career (PA)

“I didn’t fight him off, I was almost paralysed with fear. It was sexual abuse.”

She also recalled a separate incident which occurred during an audition for another film, in which a director asked her to “sit with my legs apart.”

“I’d been called back for a second audition,” she said. “The director asked me to sit with my legs apart; the camera was positioned where it could see up my skirt.

Newton previously spoke out about harassment and abuse in the industry before the #TimesUp movement (Getty Images)

“He asked me to put my leg over the arm of the chair and think about the character I was supposed to be having the dialogue with and how it felt to be made love to by this person.

“He was a director. I was still very young and thought it must be normal.”

Discussing Harvey Weinstein’s recent sentencing to 23 years in prison after the film producer was found guilty of committing third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act, Newton said that Weinstein is “just one person” in Hollywood.

“This business preys on young,” she added, noting that “all those people around Weinstein” who did not speak out contributed to a “climate of silencing” and “rape culture” that is “what once destroyed me and what now fires me up.”

Newton’s frankness about her negative experiences in the industry predates Hollywood’s #TimesUp campaign. Speaking to the Telegraph in 2018, Newton recalled how she had “agitated” for a similar movement “to happen sooner, but no one was interested and people thought I was a bummer.”

“Even my publicist told me to stop talking about it because it was bad for my reputation,” she said.