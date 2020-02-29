🔥Thamesmead crash: Man in his 20s dies after collision in south east London🔥

A man has died following a crash in south east London.

Police were called at 5.15am on Saturday to reports of a blue Ford Focus car overturned at a roundabout in Thamesmead.

One man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, also thought to be aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

It is not thought that any other vehicles were involved in the collision, Met Police say.

There have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Road closures remain in place at Western Way at the junction with Central Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 0208 285 1574, or call 101 and quote CAD1603/29Feb.