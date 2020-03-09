🔥TfL worker tests positive for coronavirus🔥

A staff member at the Transport for London head office has tested positive for Covid-19.

The office in Southwark has been deep-cleaned and was open today. The employee did not have direct contact with passengers.

A TfL spokesman said: “We are following advice from PHE after a staff member tested positive.”

It came as Kensington and Chelsea was today revealed as the London borough with the most cases of coronavirus.

Figures from Public Health England showed there had been eight confirmed cases by yesterday out of the 51 in the capital.

PHE’s breakdown showed five cases in Ealing, four in Barnet and three in Brent, Hounslow, Lambeth, Lewisham, Southwark, Wandsworth and Westminster.

Most of the other 33 boroughs have one or two cases but Barking & Dagenham, Bexley, Croydon, Enfield, Greenwich, Haringey, Havering, Islington, Newham, Richmond, Sutton and Waltham Forest have zero so far.