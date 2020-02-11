🔥TfL tube delays: Victoria Tube station closed due to overcrowding as commuters face severe delays🔥
The latest headlines in your inbox
Victoria Station has been closed due to overcrowding as commuters face severe delays at rush hour.
The Victoria line is experiencing severe delays due to a faulty train at Brixton, Transport for London said.
Commuters have been asked to find an alternative transport route as pictures taken at Brixton and Victoria station show large crowds gathering.
A TFL statement said: “Severe delays due to a faulty train at Brixton. London Underground tickets accepted on buses.”
More follows…
Comments
Hello {{nickname}} (Logout)
Please be respectful when making a comment and adhere to our Community Guidelines.
Community Guidelines
You may not agree with our views, or other users’, but please respond to them respectfully
Swearing, personal abuse, racism, sexism, homophobia and other discriminatory or inciteful language is not acceptable
Do not impersonate other users or reveal private information about third parties
We reserve the right to delete inappropriate posts and ban offending users without notification
You can find our Community Guidelines in full
here.
{{#singleComment}}{{value}} Comment{{/singleComment}}{{^singleComment}}{{value}} Comments{{/singleComment}}
•
•
RSS
Loading comments…
{{#comments}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
Reply
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{#replies}}
{{sender.name}}
{{dateTime}}
{{{commentText}}}
{{#sender.isSelf}}
Delete
{{/sender.isSelf}}
{{posVotes}}
{{negVotes}}
{{/replies}}
{{/replies}}
{{/comments}}
{{^comments}}
There are no comments yet
{{/comments}}
{{#showMore}}
{{/showMore}}