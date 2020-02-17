🔥TfL Tube delays: Rush hour misery as District, Circle and London Overground lines part suspended🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters are facing rush hour misery this morning with several lines part-suspended, causing severe delays.

Passengers planning on using the District line on Monday morning will be worst affected as there is no service eastbound between Earls Court and Whitechapel due to a signal failure at Gloucester Road.

This has caused severe delays on the rest of the line and people are being urged to use other modes of transport including buses, and other train lines.

The Circle Line is also part-suspended due to the same signal failure at Gloucester Road.

There is currently no service between Aldgate and Edgware Road via Embankment.

Damage caused by a faulty freight train means there is no London Overground service between South Tottenham and Barking until further notice.

Network Rail engineers are currently repairing the damage and a replacement bus service has been put in place between Walthamstow Central and Barking, calling at Leyton Midland Road, Leytonstone High Road, Wanstead Park, Woodgrange Park and East Ham.

There are also severe delays on TfL Rail between Paddington and Hayes & Harlington due to a signal failure in the West Drayton area.

Services to and from London Fenchurch Street could be delayed by 15 minutes or even cancelled or revised due to a fault with the signalling system at Upminster. Disruption set to continue throughout most of the morning rush hour until 8.30 am.