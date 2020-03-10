🔥TfL Tube delays: Commuters hit with severe delays on the Jubilee and Piccadilly lines🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Passengers on the London Underground are facing severe delays due to a faulty train and signal failure.

Both the Jubilee and Piccadilly Tube lines have been hit with issues that are causing disruption on Tuesday evening.

The Jubilee has been held-up due to a faulty train and the Piccadilly line is currently being worked on by engineers who are trying to fix a signal failure at Arsenal and Acton Town.

Delays on the Piccadilly are focused on westbound trains between Cockfosters and Acton Town.

Transport for London is advising people to use their tickets if possible on local buses, or on Southeastern and Thameslink railway, C2C and DLR.

Ongoing power problems on Greater Anglia trains are also causing minor delays between Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Part of the Tramlink between Addiscombe and Birkbeck / Elmers End has been suspended because of a faulty tram at Blackhorse Lane.