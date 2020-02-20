🔥TfL complaints soar to record 110,000 over past three years🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Passenger complaints about London’s transport network soared to a record high of more than 110,000 over the past three years, official figures show.

Poor service complaints increased from 15,826 during 2016/2017 to 25,667 for 2018/2019 — a 62 per cent rise.

Complaints against staff across the Tube, bus, DLR and London Overground rose by nearly 20 per cent over the same period — from 38,416 to 45,943.

For September last year alone — the most recent month covered by the figures — there were 3,961 complaints about staff, 2,652 regarding poor service, and 500 over fares and ticket issues.

City Hall Tories accused Mayor Sadiq Khan of presiding over a “dramatic” increase in complaints to Transport for London during his term of office.

He robustly denied the criticism saying London has one of the “best public transport systems in the world” and the complaints represented only a “tiny fraction” of the journeys made every day.

A change in procedure, making it easier for passengers to submit complaints, led to the increase, he said.