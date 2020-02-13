texas-family-sues-company-whose-truck-driver-hit-and-killed-teen-son

🔥Texas family sues company whose truck driver hit and killed teen son🔥

A Texas family has filed a lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners, a company whose truck driver hit and killed their teenage son while he was distracted by a video on his phone. Paramedics who were at the scene say there was pornography playing on the truck driver’s phone when it was recovered from the crash site. The teen’s parents say they hope the lawsuit is a wakeup call to companies and states not taking distracted driving seriously enough. Kris Van Cleave spoke to the family about how they are coping with their sudden loss.

