🔥Texas bans abortions to 'preserve resources' during coronavirus outbreak🔥

Abortions have been stopped in Texas with the state’s governor saying the move is necessary to preserve protective equipment for doctors and make space for a potential influx of coronavirus patients.

An executive order to suspend medical procedures was issued over the weekend by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to ensure healthcare facilities have the supplies and resources they need to respond to Covid-19.

He said: “We have seen how this virus has progressed in other states and nations, and it is vital that Texas stays ahead of the curve as the situation develops here.

“Patient care capacity is essential during this time, which is why the state of Texas is taking action to increase hospital bed capacity, provide additional space for medical personnel to care for patients, and ensure that healthcare facilities have the supplies needed to respond to Covid-19.”

It comes as President Donald Trump vowed to reopen America for business “very soon”, despite the number of cases soaring to more than 40,000.

On Monday, Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, confirmed that the list of non-essential surgery included “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother”.

He said: “We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of Covid-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time.

“No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”

Failure to comply with the order issued by the governor could result in fines of up to $1,000 or 180 days in prison, he said.

But Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, which operates three health centres in Texas, said abortions counted as “essential healthcare” and patients could not wait until the pandemic was over.

She told CBS News: “Emergency actions during a global pandemic should advance health and safety for us all, not force people to delay much-needed care and possibly exacerbate their health situations by doing so.

“Patients cannot wait until this pandemic is over to receive safe abortion care.”

A statement from the National Abortion Federation added: “Abortion care is a time-sensitive service that cannot be significantly deferred without profound consequences for women and their families.

“As we navigate Covid-19, it is critical that leaders treat outpatient abortion providers as essential businesses, and that hospital systems ensure the continuation of abortion care as an essential service.”