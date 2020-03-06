🔥Test Clone of Why wearing black is gym kit gold🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If you want to fit in at the chicest gyms, it's not about peak physical performance or owning the right heart rate tracker. It's all about the kit.

From Clapton to Kensington, Blok to Barry’s, London’s fitterati are easy to spot — and not because they’re dressed in a tiger-print Lycra onesie. Instead, the stealth sweat set are far more likely to be found with their honed limbs and taut abs decked out exclusively in black.

A swift sweep of the die hard disciples pounding the treadmill — probably in perfect unison — at your next HIIT class will reveal that logos are for losers. And fluoro shades are as out of date as step aerobics.

If you want to be taken seriously at the gym, basic is best. But don’t be mistaken in thinking that low-key means low maintenance.

The new breed of all-blacks like to invest as much into their activewear as they do their gym membership — and there’s no shortage of premium performance wear brands poised to supply it.

A yogi at Blok

This year, Equinox — an upscale establishment where subscription rates are sky-high and the towels are always fridge-cool and infused with eucalyptus — launched its first performancewear range which features leggings, sports bras and long-sleeved crop tops.

Equinox’s first performance wear line (equinox.com).

In its own words, Equinox has “taken its obsession for fitness and channelled it into creating the perfect collection, with every detail from waistbands to hems created for Equinox high-performers”. Naturally, bright colours need not apply. “Black is definitely our best-seller — it is slimming and versatile,” says Alison Gordon, director of retail buying at Equinox. “Dark colours also work best because they hide sweat better than lighter colours. We know that this is important to our client, so we actually ‘wear-test’ a lot of the products ourselves.”

Keep it neutral: one-piece, £230, Wone (wearwone.com).

She credits much of this appeal down to the athleisure boom. After all, why shell out a (hyper-toned) arm and a leg for the perfect leggings only to whip them off when you reach the locker room?

Sports bra, £75, leggings, £125, Vaara (vaara.com)

“You can get away with wearing black leggings outside the gym,” she confirms. “They’re the perfect to and from piece.” Equinox also stocks a wealth of chic, cherry-picked brands in its on-site shop, spanning Castore, PE Nation and Lululemon. More than half — 65 per cent, to be precise — of the products are pure black, with some brands such as London-based Vaara keeping its colour-saturated styles off the shop floor in favour of its more popular haute-neutrals.

Lucas Hugh — a brand which specialises in premium Italian performance fabrics and tailored fits — boasts a staple all-black offering within its core collection, available each season, in every style and distinguishable only by the subtle gilded wing branding. Wone, on the other hand, is a brand so high-end, sustainable and cutting-edge that it has done away with colour altogether. Instead, every single item in its ruthlessly engineered and super streamlined range is available only in black, from hero leggings with built-in contour technology to a thermo-regulated warm-up rash vest, all of which come with an eye-wateringly expensive price tag. But then again, this is anything but basic.