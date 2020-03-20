🔥Tesco to hire 20,000 staff to handle 'unprecedented' demand amid coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Tesco has announced plans to hire 20,000 new staff to work in its stores for at least the next 12 weeks after “unprecedented” demand from shoppers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Natasha Adams, Tesco’s chief people officer, said: “I’m so proud to be welcoming thousands of new colleagues to Tesco.

“Thank you to everyone offering to help as we work day and night to keep our shelves full for customers.

“The community spirit at Tesco is fantastic and together, we can do this.”

