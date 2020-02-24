🔥Tesco becomes first UK supermarket to launch diverse skin tone plasters🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Tesco has today launched a new range of plasters in different skin tones.

The first supermarket in the UK to do so, Tesco developed the plasters after a tweet went viral in April 2019 that described the heartfelt response one man had when he put on a plaster that matched his skin tone for the first time.

In the tweet, which has been liked over half a million times and garnered over 100K retweets, Dominique Apollon wrote: “It’s taken me 45 trips around the sun, but for the first time in my life I know what it feels like to have a ‘band-aid’ in my own skin tone. You can barely even spot it in the first image. For real I’m holding back tears.”

Higher ups at Tesco noticed the significance of the tweet for Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities (BAME) and ‘accelerated’ the launch.

Paulette Balson, Chair of the BAME at Tesco network, said in a statement: “One of the main objectives of our network is to help Tesco better serve our customers from all backgrounds and communities. No UK supermarket had ever stocked plasters in a range of skin tones before and we saw this as an opportunity for Tesco to lead the charge and make a genuine difference.

“Through our research within the network, we know how emotive a product like this can be. For example, one colleague reported that their child had felt self-conscious wearing a plaster on their face to school recently, because it didn’t match their skin tone and stood out.”

The new diverse range of plasters are available in Tesco from today, February 24 and cost £1.