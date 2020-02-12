🔥Terrifying moment lorry is blown over during Storm Ciara on old Severn Bridge🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

This is the terrifying moment a lorry was blown over in high winds on the old Severn Bridge near Bristol at the tail end of Storm Ciara.

Footage from the suspension bridge’s tower shows the lorry veering sideways before toppling over near the edge of the road on Monday.

The driver suffered minor head injuries.

The bridge is yet to reopen in either direction while recovery teams and structural engineers continue work moving the wreckage in a “complex operation”.

Photos from the Severn Bridges Twitter feed shows the turned-over lorry wedged underneath a huge steel girder on the westbound carriageway.

The Severn Bridges tweeted: “This will be a complex operation and the Westbound carriageway may need to be CLOSED for the duration of this task & when completed an assessment by engineers of any damage to the complex structure of the bridge will need to be done.”

“Once we know the extent of the damage a decision will need to be made in regards to re-opening the bridge fully or partially,” they added.

Storm Ciara caused widespread travel mayhem on Sunday as floods and fallen trees blocked roads and railways, and high winds disrupted flights.

Strong winds continued to batter the UK on Monday and Tuesday after the storm cleared away towards Norway.