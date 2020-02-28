🔥Terrifying moment armed robber is gunned down by police in Hackney shootout🔥

This is the terrifying moment an armed robber aims his shotgun out of a bedroom window at a police officer with a Taser before opening fire.

Derrick Fatunbi, 33, was then shot by another Met officer and fell backwards into the room.

Despite his injuries, he staggered to his feet and made his way downstairs at the property in Hackney.

But on the stairway, Fatunbi was confronted by more armed police. He pointed the weapon at them and again officers discharged their guns.

Fatunbi was jailed for life (Met Police)

Fatunbi — who was shot four times — dropped onto the first-floor landing area with the shotgun at his side.

The police then gave him emergency first aid that saved his life. He was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries to his stomach, both thighs and left calf.

Fatunbi was wanted by police due to his being part of a gun-toting gang who forced the occupants of a parked Range Rover out of the car on Woodberry Down Estate in Finsbury Park at about 10.50pm on March 19, 2018.

The robbers had arrived in a Nissan Primera. One man pointed a shotgun at the Range Rover’s windscreen. A second firearm was produced before the group drove off with both vehicles.

The Nissan was found abandoned two miles away in Lordship Lane. It was found to be registered to Fatunbi’s family. Armed officers raced to the suspect’s home address in Mandeville Street. But Fatunbi refused to surrender and opened fire on police.

Fatunbi was shot by police after pointing a gun at an officer (Met Police)

Scotland Yard said no firearms officers were injured. A search of Fatunbi’s flat uncovered two further live shotgun cartridges. Detective Constable Chris Williams, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “The outcome of this incident could have been even more serious.

“Having committed a violent robbery, Fatunbi threatened the police officers who were trying to arrest him and it is hugely fortunate that there was no loss of life that night.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met’s Specialist Firearms Command, said: “Our armed officers put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to keep people safe from the most dangerous individuals.

“On this occasion, they responded with remarkable tenacity and immense bravery to track down a particularly violent criminal and stop him from harming anyone else.”

Fatunbi was convicted of one count of attempted murder, one count of possessing a firearm and two counts of robbery.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday.