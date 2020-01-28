🔥Terrifying fireball engulfed Kobe Bryant’s helicopter in crash that killed nine🔥

These harrowing pictures show the moment Kobe Bryant’s helicopter burst into a fireball after crashing on a hillside.

The five-time NBA champion, 41, died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others as they flew to his basketball academy in thick fog.

A witness was mountain biking with a friend nearby when the helicopter dropped out of the sky and slammed into the ground.

He said they were nearly hit by a helicopter door and described seeing body parts, including a severed arm, strewn all over the hillside in Calabasas, near Los Angeles, on Sunday.

His pictures show thick black smoke billowing into the sky from the wreckage which erupted into a ball of flames.

The witness, who wants to stay anonymous, said: ‘It was foggy and we heard a low flying helicopter.

‘Out of the fog came a helicopter and it slammed into the mountainside about 200 feet from where we were standing.

‘We were close enough that we could feel the air from the propellers. There was a huge fireball.

‘One of the helicopter doors landed about ten to fifteen feet away from us. Helicopter parts were flying everywhere. There were body parts all over the place.

‘In one of the pictures I took, you can see an arm on the ground. It was really grim.

‘There was very little left of the helicopter.’

The man said he rushed to the crash site in the hope of finding survivors but it soon became clear they were all dead.

He added: ‘We rushed down to see if we could help but there were obviously no survivors.

‘My friend called 911 and we stayed there until the fire helicopter came and lowered down a fireman. We gave our information to the sheriff’s department.

‘We didn’t realise that Kobe Bryant was in the helicopter until we got back down to the parking lot.

‘Just the fact that a whole helicopter full of people crashed was shocking to us.’

Investigators have removed three bodies from the crash site, but officials warned it could take days to recover all nine victims given the steep hillside terrain.

The helicopter was also carrying Gianna’s team-mates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Payton’s mother Sarah Chester and their basketball coach Christina Mauser, as well as pilot Ara Zobayan.

Zobayan told air traffic controllers he was climbing to avoid a layer of cloud shortly before the crash, according to the National Transport Safety Bureau (NTSB).

The ‘experienced’ pilot received special clearance to fly in heavy fog in the minutes before the crash and was flying at 1,400 feet.

Radar data revealed he then climbed to 2,300 feet before beginning a left descending turn. The wreckage of the Sikorsky S-76B was found at 1,085 feet, the NTSB said.

Meanwhile, LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said the difficult terrain of the hillside crash site meant it would take some time for all of the victims’ bodies to be recovered and officially identified.

He said: ‘The coroner… started recovering human remains last night and they’re continuing (that process) for the next several days.

‘It’s rugged terrain and it’s a very steep hill. In fact, they had to bulldoze a road just to get a normal-size vehicle to the location, so it is very difficult.’

A shrine has been set up outside the Staples Centre, the home of the LA Lakers who Bryant played for throughout his 20-year career.

The side’s game against local rivals the Los Angeles Clippers, which was due to take place today, has been postponed, while tributes to the double Olympic gold medallist have continued.

Among the more powerful messages for the 18-time All Star was an Instagram post from current Laker and close friend LeBron James.

‘I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had,’ James wrote just days after passing Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

‘I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!

‘Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!

‘Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!’