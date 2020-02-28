tenth-coronavirus-case-confirmed-in-california:-county-health-officials

🔥Tenth coronavirus case confirmed in California: county health officials🔥

News
mariya smith0

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A tenth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in California, health officials from Santa Clara County said on Friday.The county’s top health official said she would provide further information at a news conference later on Friday afternoon. It was the third confirmed case of coronavirus in the county, which includes the Silicon Valley tech hub.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

