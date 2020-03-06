tense-calm-after-turkey-and-russia-agree-idlib-ceasefire

A ceasefire agreed between Russia and Turkey in rebel-held Idlib province appeared to be holding today as residents reported a lull in the fighting that has driven nearly a million people from their homes. 

A tense calm was seen on the front lines in Syria’s final opposition-held enclave hours after leaders Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the deal in Moscow. 

“Everyone knows that violations by any side would be met with a response. This a very fragile truce,” Ibrahim al-Idlibi, an opposition figure in touch with rebel groups on the ground said.

Witnesses said there was only sporadic artillery fire by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and Iranian militias on some front lines in Aleppo and Idlib province. In other areas, scattered fighting began to subside, activists said.

Last night’s deal involves a pledge to establish a secure corridor near the M4 highway, which runs east to west through Idlib, and hold joint patrols along the road.

It comes after weeks of intense fighting between Turkish-backed rebels and Syrian forces supported by Russia.

Around 60 Turkish soldiers have been killed during the government offensive in the province.

