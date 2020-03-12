Tennis looks likely to go into lockdown until the end of April after players put pressure on the ATP and WTA in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

The tournament in Indian Wells was the first casualty when organisers decided to pull the plug this month after someone in the locality tested positive for the virus.

In addition, the Miami Open later this month is expected to be called off in the next 24 hours despite bosses insisting this week that the event would go ahead as scheduled.

On Wednesday, a conference call between the leading men’s players, including world No1 Novak Djokovic, was held with concerns raised over player and spectator safety by continuing as the virus spreads.

Opinion had been split among players between those wanting the tournaments to go ahead behind closed doors and others looking for a full cessation of all matches for the foreseeable future.

But the men’s ATP Tour is expected to announce a six-week suspension of all tennis tournaments, with April 27 set to be the anticipated return date.

The WTA is also expected to follow the ATP’s stance, which would lead to a series of high-profile events being cancelled.

American player Nicole Gibbs reacted after sportsmen, among them Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and an NBA player — thought to be Rudy Gobert — tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gibbs said: “This is a big deal. As soon as the athletes start contracting it, it takes playing without fans out as a ‘safe option’.”

Such a decision by tennis’ governing bodies would disrupt the early American hardcourt season as well as the beginning of the clay-court campaign, with the Monte Carlo Masters falling in the six-week window as well as events in Barcelona, Budapest and Marrakech.

The disruption to both tours also raised question marks about the upcoming Grand Slams at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Wimbledon officials are believed to have raised concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on the third Grand Slam of the season, which is scheduled to start on June 29.

It was reported by the Daily Mail that the All England Club would rather cancel the event than host it behind closed doors.

Wimbledon chiefs are believed to have voiced their concerns at a meeting with the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, other sporting governing bodies and broadcasters, with their stance in contrast to that of other sports.