🔥Tennis Podcast – Goran Ivanisevic exclusive interview: ‘Who cares about the other guy when you’re world No 1? Let him worry about you’🔥

Goran Ivanisevic the tennis player felt every emotion, trusted his instincts and hit serves as hard as he could.
Goran the coach advocates a similar approach, and Novak Djokovic has responded, increasing the speed of his serve, ditching his data analyst, and generally going back to basics. Tonight, Djokovic faces Milos Raonic for a place in the Australian Open semifinals.
In an interview with BBC 5 Live commentator and Tennis Podcast presenter David Law, Ivanisevic explained his role on the team, why they reduced their use of statistical analysis, and why young players chasing Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are still so far away.
“It’s tough to teach a guy who has been the best tennis player in the world for the past 9 years,” said Ivanisevic of his role with Djokovic. “But these guys – Novak, Roger and Rafa – want to improve every day. That’s the difference between the three of them and the young guys. These three want to learn every day and change things to get better. That’s why they’re still the best and they’re going to continue to be the best. The young guys think they are smart, that they know everything, and so you can’t tell them anything. Novak is serving better. I didn’t tell him to serve 190kph second serve, but with a few changes to the ball toss, and confidence that he can serve harder, he is doing it.”
So why did they decide to stop working with their data analyst?
“These statistics, in one way they are good,” said Ivanisevic. “But if it’s too much, I don’t like it. If you have too much information about your opponent you forget how you have to play. Who cares about the other guy when you’re the World No 1? Let other people think how you’re going to play. We decided it was too much, that we could do it ourselves by watching the matches. Wrong people are becoming important. I am an old-fashioned guy, I don’t approve of it, and too many statistics make your own brain stop working.”
He also explains why the recent ATP Cup was a ‘gift from God’ for Djokovic, and how it works sharing coaching duties with Djokovic’s long-time guide Marian Vajda.
