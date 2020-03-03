🔥Tennessee tornado: At least seven dead as storm rips through homes in Nashville🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least seven people have died after tornadoes ripped through homes in central Tennessee.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the fatalities as authorities search the wreckage for injured people.

One of the tornadoes touched down in Nashville and caused around 40 buildings around the city to collapse.

People were advised to stay indoors, at least until daybreak when dangers such as blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines and huge broken trees could better be seen and avoided.

Schools, courts and transit lines have been closed, and four polling stations were moved only hours before Super Tuesday voting was set to begin.

Nashville Tornado – In pictures

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean: “A tornado skipped across the county.

“You do have people at the hospital and frankly there have been fatalities.”

A tornado reportedly stayed on the ground into Hermitage, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the city. Other areas reporting extensive damage included Mt. Juliet, downtown Nashville and Germantown.

“Our community has been impacted significantly,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted early Tuesday. Multiple homes were damaged and multiple injuries were reported, the department said. “We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can.”

John C. Tune Airport, Nashville International’s sister airport in West Nashville, “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” spokeswoman Kim Gerlock said

Several hangars have been destroyed and power lines are down, she said, adding that there are no reported injuries.

Gerlock asked that the public avoid the airport until further notice and that the Airport Authority has activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate response.

A video posted online from east Nashville showed what appeared to be a well-defined tornado moving quickly across the city. Lightning repeatedly flashed while much of the city was in the dark. The whir of the wind could be heard gusting after the tornado moved out of sight.

Images on social media showed extensive damage to buildings, mangled wires on downed power lines and structures that are now unrecognizable as the tornado had reduced them to rubble.

View of damages caused by a tornado in Nashville, Tennessee (Alex Marshall via Reuters)

A reported gas leak forced an evacuation of the IMT building in the Germantown community, according to WSMV-TV. Photos showed dozens of people in the street carrying their belongings not long after the tornado moved through the city.

The American Red Cross of Tennessee said on its Twitter account that a shelter had been opened for displaced residents downtown at the Nashville Farmers Market, just north of the state capitol.

Nashville Electric tweeted that four of its substations were damaged in the tornado. Power outages as of 4 am were affecting more than 44,000 customers, the utility company said.

The storm system was forecast to bring an isolated tornado, damaging winds and large hail, news outlets reported. Heavy rain was expected to impact Gulf Coast states over the next several days, according to WTVF-TV