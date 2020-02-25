🔥Tenerife hotel on lockdown as coronavirus hits Spanish resort🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Around 1,000 holidaymakers in a Tenerife hotel have been placed on lockdown after a previous guest tested positive for coronavirus.

Health authorities in the Canary Islands confirmed an Italian national was diagnosed with the Covid-19 infection, sparking quaratine measures.

The patient, believed to be a doctor from Lombardy who was holidaying with his wife, has been isolated following the intial test and will undergo follow up examinations.

He had been staying at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in the south of Tenerife where a mass of guests have now been quarantined, according to local reports.

People have not been allowed in or out of the hotel, reports state (Google StreetView)

The Standard has contacted H10 Hotels for comment.

This diagnosis marks the third person to test positive for the virus in Spain.

This follows a British man in Mallorca and a German man on the Canary Island of La Gomera, both towards the start of February.

It comes as Italy begins to lockdown areas in the north of the country as it faces a growing issue with the coronavirus.

Some 229 people have tested positive for the virus and seven have died in Italy so far.

Meanwhile, in the UK 13 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 caused by the virus, including four who had been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was held in quarantine in Japan.