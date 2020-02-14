🔥Ten pandemics that shook the world🔥

The corona virus is the next in a long line of pandemics that have shaken the world. Diseases and illnesses like the Spanish Flu, Zika, Cholera, Smallpox, the Bubonic Plague and Black Death have all wreaked havoc on societies and killed millions.

The earliest recorded pandemic in history was in 430 B.C., Athens. In 1918, the Spanish Flu claimed a dark spot in the history books. 500 million people, or a third of the world’s population was infected, and 50 million died.