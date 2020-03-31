🔥Ten of the world's most stunning and remote architect-designed homes🔥

Even in the very best of times, we all need to dream, to indulge in a little escapism that lifts us out of the everyday.

Now, as we learn a new “normal” while confined to our homes amid coronavirus lockdown, escapism is even more important.

A gorgeous new book, Living on Vacation (Phaidon, £29.95) is a timely tool to help us do just that.

Dive between its covers and discover an awe-inspiring selection of 45 exclusive homes, created for retreat and rejuvenation in breathtakingly beautiful locations across the world, from Australia to America, Morocco to Mexico, Norway to Nicaragua.

Sunset Rock House is yards from the rocky coastline in a small fishing village in Canada (Greg Richardson )

These fabulous, contemporary, architect-designed spaces include light-filled havens on sun-drenched private islands, peaceful lakeside cottages, secluded desert villas and intimate mountain hideaways.

Appreciate the unique architectural skills that have brought mood-lifting appeal to these buildings, including a Nicaraguan villa where jungle sounds lull you in your hanging bed, a Colorado ski chalet with panoramic Rocky Mountains views and a cosy fire pit, and a glass pavilion deep in the Spanish desert where shooting stars streak across a night sky completely unspoiled by light pollution.

Built with volcanic stone walls, this home looks out over a mountain lake in the Western Ghats in south-west India (Shamanth Patil J. Courtesy Khosla Associates)

Retreat from lockdown as you soak up these images, close your eyes and picture yourself there. It’s a slice of heaven at home, whenever you need it.

Scroll through our gallery of our 10 favourites from the book.