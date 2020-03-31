Ten more COVID-19 cases reported at St. Charles nursing home

A woman returns to her car after exiting Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in St. Charles. Frontier, located at 2840 West Clay, was informed two residents tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Photo by Christian Gooden, [email protected]

ST. CHARLES — Ten more people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total of people infected at the St. Charles skilled-nursing home to 14 — a dozen residents and two staff employees. In addition, at least 12 staff members are staying home after reporting illnesses, a company spokesman Craig Workman said Tuesday. Workman said the employees who are home sick will each be tested for COVID-19, he said.Nurses and other employees at Frontier’s partner facilities across Missouri are filling in for the sick staffers at Frontier, Workman said. Volunteers, including relatives of current staff, are also pitching in, he said.“All have left their spouses and children to care for our residents and support our staff, many of whom are working overtime shifts,” Workman said.The facilities have also provided masks, gloves and other protective equipment, he said. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also recently shipped protective equipment.“We remain in very close communication with the St. Charles County Public Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and are taking all appropriate steps at this time to protect our residents and staff,” Workman said.Frontier, which houses about 113 mostly elderly patients, was the first senior-living facility in the St. Louis area to confirm that a resident or staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The home has quarantined some residents in a specially reserved wing of the building at 2840 West Clay Street, while other residents have been hospitalized and sick staffers remain at home.At least four other senior-living facilities in the region have since publicly confirmed COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, a spokesman for Anthology of Town and Country, a retirement and assisted-living home, said the home has also required all residents at Anthology homes to remain in their rooms until further notice.Staff members will visit residents at their rooms to deliver meals and host activities including arts and crafts and light exercise “to ensure our residents are active during in-room quarantine that includes activities focused on the mind, body and spirit each day.”A resident and an employee of Anthology, located at 1020 Woods Mill Road, have been sickened by COVID-19. The home banned all visitors weeks ago to limit the spread of COVID-19.“We understand this is a stressful time and that social isolation can be difficult — we request that family members continue to connect with their loved ones via Skype and FaceTime as these times can be lonely and isolating for all,” Anthology said in a written statement.

“Anthology of Town and Country is extremely focused on keeping all of residents and team members safe and healthy, and will not be available for any further comments at this time.”Nursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.In the St. Louis area, that includes Clarendale of St. Peters, a Missouri Veterans Home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, and Life Care Center of St. Louis, in addition to Frontier and Anthology. Spokespeople for the homes could not be reached Tuesday for updates. Local health officials have largely left it up to nursing homes or other senior-living facilities to notify residents’ families or the public of COVID-19 infections on their own.Three other nursing homes in Missouri have confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to the state. They are McRite Plaza at BriarCliff in Kansas City, Morningside of Springfield in Springfield, and Salt River Community Care in Shelby County, in northeast Missouri.

