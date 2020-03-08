🔥Ten dead after hotel used for coronavirus quarantine collapses in China🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

At least 10 people have died and 23 are missing after a hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility collapsed in China.

The seven-story building in the city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday night and authorities said 48 people had since been rescued.

More than 1,000 people, including firefighters, police forces, and other emergency responders, arrived at the site to assist the injured.

Pictures from the scene showed rescue workers clad in hard hats, goggles and face masks carrying injured people away to waiting medical staff.

The hotel had been used for the observation of those potentially infected by the virus (REUTERS)

Of the 71 people inside the hotel at the time of the collapse, 58 had been under quarantine, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

According to state media outlet Xinhua, the owner of the building, a man surnamed Yang, has been summoned by police.

The building’s first floor had been under renovation at the time of the collapse, the news agency said.

News of the incident comes as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in China.

According to data from China’s National Health Commission (NHC), cases fell by roughly one half on Saturday from the day prior.

There have now been more than 80,000 cases of the virus in China and more than 3,000 deaths.