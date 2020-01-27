🔥Temperatures to plunge to -10C as Arctic blast brings coldest night of winter🔥

Britain could experience its coldest night of winter tonight with temperatures expected to plummet to -10°C.

Forecasters have issued yellow weather warnings for Scotland and the north of England where the lowest temperatures will be felt tonight.

The Met Office also predicts it will snow in the highlands and high-level areas of northern England, with widespread ice expected to sweep across the rest of the country.

Ice will reach as far as the south coast, with temperatures predicted to plunge as low as -1°C or -2°C in Cornwall and Dorset.

Met Office Meteorologist Simon Partridge said: ‘There’s potential that we could see the coldest night of winter so far on Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

‘It depends if we have clear skies over snow for long enough.

‘This leads to cold temperatures, and we’ll certainly have two cold days.

‘Sleet and snow showers are forecast for Monday, which will bring icy patches to low ground and snow to higher ground.’

He said a chilly breeze will make it feel a lot colder on Monday and Tuesday, although daytime temperatures will be near the average of around 2°C for this time of year.

The wintry weather is set to be a ‘short sharp cold spell’ over two days before milder weather moves in on Wednesday.