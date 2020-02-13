🔥Temi Wilkey interview: 'It's hard to believe your story matters when you've never been represented'🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The Bush Theatre’s one-eyed cat Pirate is being unusually friendly to Temi Wilkey.

“I’ve been trying to play it cool,” says the playwright and actor, stroking the animal’s head as he jumps up to sit next to her.

She seems right at home in this building, and so does her debut play, which opens this week. The High Table is about Tara and Lea, who are engaged and planning their dream Nigerian wedding.

It’s rare to see a story about queer Black women, but this is the theatre’s second in space of a few months (the other being a luminous production of Jackie Kay’s gig-theatre piece Chiaroscuro). The High Table is part of Lynette Linton’s first season as artistic director, which Wilkey confesses is at once daunting and a thrill. “I don’t know of anywhere else in London where there is space for a family drama with Black or Asian people.

“It feels as though [the Bush] subconsciously created a platform that I could write the play for.”

She first put pen to paper as part of the Royal Court’s playwriting course in 2017. Before this the 27-year-old born-Londoner hadn’t written anything except for “s*** poetry” and one “s***, s***, s*** play” she never finished at university.

Cherrelle Skeete and Ibinabo Jack in The High Table (Helen Murray)

“It was like group therapy for why I hadn’t finished a play before, and that helped me figure out the things that were holding me back. Throughout my life I’ve never seen myself represented. That’s part of why I’ve been struggling to write. It’s quite hard to retrain your brain and believe that your story matters.”

Tara and Lea’s wedding has a spanner thrown in the works when Tara’s parents suddenly announce they’re not coming. The action takes place under a supernatural veil, as her ancestors are awoken from the dead to comment on the proceedings.

“My mum did say that she wouldn’t come to my wedding if I married a woman,” she says, although the play isn’t based on her own life. “When I first started writing it, I was in a relationship and it felt quite serious. Being at that level in a relationship and still feeling like I couldn’t talk to my family about it was a very difficult, weird thing.”

Wilkey’s parents now know what the play is about but haven’t read the script. “I feel like I won’t know what they think until they see it. I talked it through with my therapist and I was like okay, just send an email because they’re quite practical people: Here’s all the information, if you want to talk about it then we should. But they haven’t followed that up.

Best places for LGBTQ theatre in London

“I think what I’m most nervous about is that they’ll think it’s all based on them, when it’s not. That was just the starting point.”

The conversations with her parents led Wilkey deeper down a path of trying to understand the thought processes of those prejudiced against queer people. Empathising with a perspective that denies your existence is a tricky situation to put yourself in, but she felt it was a necessary exercise to enable her to write those characters authentically.

“It forced me to understand homophobia more, which is a sort of traumatic thing to bring yourself through,” she says. “But what has been really interesting is uncovering the pre-colonial attitudes to queerness in Nigeria, and knowing that it’s homophobia that was the imported thing, not homosexuality.

“When you recognise that the things you don’t like about your culture as a second-generation immigrant were brought by colonialism, not your actual culture, it’s really healing.”

The High Table’s main couple are played by Cherrelle Skeete, who starred as Joan in Fun Home (a musical that served as part-inspiration for The High Table) and Ibinabo Jack. Both are queer themselves, something that was particularly important to Wilkey.

Temi Wilkey photographed at the Bush Theatre (Matt Writtle)

“There is just so little queer female representation on stage. You bring so much to a part that the lived experience can only benefit it.”

We talk about a couple of plays she has seen where queer main characters were played by straight actors. Although she’d rather not name them, she says the casting significantly affected her enjoyment. With The High Table, she wants queer audience members “to really be able to connect with this, not just think it’s good writing.”

Some might go simple for their debut, but that’s not Wilkey’s way. The play is an eight-person epic family drama playing out between heaven and earth, after all. “To be honest, I didn’t really expect it to be programmed! I think it was just what I needed to write. I didn’t think it would go anywhere and that gave me license to not think about the practicalities.”

Once it had made its way into the hands of Linton and the play’s director Daniel Bailey, who helped to create a “joyous” atmosphere among with the cast, there was no going back.

As an actor, Wilkey has been in a varied array of rehearsal rooms, from the Royal Shakespeare Company to the Gate Theatre’s one-woman play Land Without Dreams and a drag king collective, Pecs, which she co-founded but left last summer to focus on writing.

Despite loving her time as a king, she says it was a good decision – that the experience of devising the drag shows prepared her for writing. And it helped to get her name into some important rooms. When she was called up to be part of the writing team for the third series of Netflix’s Sex Education, she found out that one of the script editors for the series had seen Pecs’ show, Sex Sex Men Men. “So I was like, I love talking about sex! See?”

She keeps shtum on the show’s next series (despite my best efforts to weasel out information) but is undoubtedly excited to be involved. “I had absolutely no chill when I met them,” she laughs. “I was like, I’m obsessed with this! One thing that was amazing is that not only was I not the only person of colour, I also wasn’t the only queer person of colour.”

Screenwriting is the next step for Wilkey, who has managed to secure the mentorship of one of the most sought after writers of the moment: Lucy Prebble, who wrote the hit plays ENRON, The Effect and the recent A Very Expensive Poison at the Old Vic. She also co-executive produced and wrote on smash-hit TV show Succession.

Wilkey was introduced to her at the theatre. “I was chatting to her for a good few minutes and she was talking about this HBO series she was doing and I was like ok, you sound like you’re a big deal. Then, later, the penny dropped and I was like, what the f***?”

Since then, Prebble has read over Wilkey’s drafts for The High Table, been a reassuring voice on the end of the phone and put her up for a screenwriting bursary to write a pilot for a new TV show. “She’s really supportive and incredibly emotionally intelligent. It’s great when you meet someone and you’re like, Oh, you do the kind of thing that I would like to do.”

There’s no doubt that Wilkey is at the start of what promises to be an exciting career – and with Lucy Prebble to recommend you, who could argue?

The High Table runs at the Bush Theatre from February 14-March 21, bushtheatre.co.uk

The High Table at the Bush Theatre – in pictures

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets