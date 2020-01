On the podcast today, Jürgen Klopp fumes at the very fundamentals of the FA Cup as Shrewsbury Town hold them to a 2-2 draw. We ask whether the replays should be scrapped.

Elsewhere how deep do problems at Manchester United and West Ham run, are they both broken clubs?

Plus, the most boring transfer window in memory, Haaland can’t stop scoring and deliciously poor sportsmanship.

