Teeth-chattering cold, wind gusts expected Thursday

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the latest forecast and other details.ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is expected to see rain and snow Wednesday night followed by a brutally cold wind chill on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.A combination of rain and snow is predicted in the evening before turning entirely to snow at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Precipitation is expected to taper off around midnight. Some areas could see up to two inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.Precipitation could freeze on roads and overpasses as the weather becomes colder, the weather service warned, cautioning that drivers should watch for slick spots.

Watch for slick spots tonight. Temps will drop sharply and any water left on the roads will freeze. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/Q8N8lqVWGW

— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) February 12, 2020

Thursday is expected to start out cloudy and then become sunny, bringing with it a bone-chilling cold. Temperatures are expected to hover around 15 degrees during the daylight hours in St. Louis, with wind gusts up to 28 miles per hour. A low of 4 degrees is predicted for Thursday.The sudden bursts of wind, in combination with the cold, could result in a wind chill of zero to minus 5 degrees, explained NWS meteorologist Matt Beitscher.”There’s going to be a strong air mass that moves in behind this system that’s going to be pretty cold, and that combination leads to stronger winds, which will drop the wind chill values significantly,” he said.The city of St. Louis is offering emergency shelter to homeless people through the end of the month. There will be 186 overflow beds available, in addition to the city’s 930 year-round shelter beds. The city also makes warming buses available in the evenings, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 13th and Chestnut streets.”During the day, the city will be asking shelters and other providers to allow unhoused individuals, if they choose, to stay during the day or open earlier than planned,” said Jacob Long, spokesman for the mayor’s office, adding that some churches and libraries downtown allow the homeless to shelter from the cold during the day.Shelters in St. Louis County are open 24 hours a day, said Yusef Scoggin, director of the county’s office of family and community services. There are 324 beds in shelters funded by the county. The county is also offering overflow beds during the cold weather. The winds should mellow by Friday, when it’s forecast to be sunny with a high of 27 degrees. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend and are expected to “flirt with 60” degrees by Monday, Beitscher said.

Just in case you’re not from here

To deal with the weather, we’ve grown accustomed to certain things. Like that bad joke your uncle tells you, these things about St. Louis weather … they’re old hat for natives, but might need some explanation for new residents.

Tornado sirens

The outdoor warning siren is used across the country for various reasons. In St. Louis, the distinctive wail signals when it’s time to dash to the basement. Or it’s just a test, in which case the odd disembodied voice will let you know.

French Toast Map

That Weatherbird is so helpful, he’ll even show you how much bread, milk and eggs to get from the grocery store. What do you make with those items? French toast, of course.What would we do without the Weatherbird?Also look for TV news highlighting empty bread shelves at the local grocery store. Combine this with shots of people carrying gallons of milk, and you’re all set.

‘Starm mode!’

You know the weather will be severe when the TV stations enter “storm mode.” With our Midwestern accent, it’s better as “starm mode.” A map in the corner of the screen? Scrolling list of counties under the weather warning — or of schools that have canceled classes? That’s “starm mode.”

#STLwx

Does that cloud look foreboding? Is there hail falling? Make sure to head to Twitter to share, and use St. Louis’ favorite hashtag: #stlwx. The wx is an old-school abbreviation for weather. STL is self-explanatory.

Live shots from Tamm Avenue overpass

The frigid TV reporter’s gloved hand holds a microphone, and before he or she even says where the live shot is from, you know: the Tamm Avenue overpass. Overlooking I-64 (we all call it 40), the overpass is the place for the “snow is accumulating and traffic is slow” live shot.Even newspaper photographers head there to take snow pictures. This one is from a storm in February 2014.

Salty

How do you show that crews are preparing for winter weather? Stand in front of a massive pile of salt. Look at it — it’s huge and will melt anything it touches.

Elise Amendola • Associated Press

Snow days

Is there snow in the forecast? There will be a snow day for some local school district — even if there’s just a dusting. This gives non-natives the chance to grump: “When I was a kid, we walked to school barefoot in 10 feet of snow and never had a snow day.”Isabel Guariglia (left) is pulled up by her sister Martha Guariglia, after they spin down the hill on a saucer sled at Deer Creek Park in Maplewood on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. About an inch of snow fell across the area closing some schools, and causing some problems with the morning commute. The women are from Webster Groves. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.co

David Carson

It’ll change

“Don’t like the weather? Just wait five minutes.”The fog starts to lift from the lake in Lone Elk Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

J.B. Forbes

It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity

Sure, it gets hot in St. Louis. But what really makes us wilt is the humidity. We’ll complain about the humid climate here to anyone who will listen — until we go to a drier climate and feel like fish out of water.Tom Evans of St. Louis embraces the high temperatures on Tuesday, June, 14, 2016, in Tower Grove Park. “The heat doesn’t bother me. I have a beverage. I come to the park almost everyday to read,” said Evans, who says he reads about two books a week. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Predictions aren’t perfect

The weatherman got it wrong! Any time it rains unexpectedly, or snows more/less than predicted, that’s the mantra.Nicole Brown of Hazelwood tries to save her umbrella from strong winds on Tuesday, April 26, 2016, as rain from an afternoon storm began to fall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Sandbags

Before it floods, we sandbag. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. If you’re old enough, you have vivid memories of sandbag assembly lines during the 1993 flood.Image: David Pierce (right), of Union, along with a group of friends and neighbors, put sandbags around the Pacific home of an elderly woman they had just met, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2015. Pierce was off from work and decided to come help. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

It’s going to flood

We live near several rivers, and floods are an annual occurrence. Some areas will flood, despite levees and other sandbag walls. How bad the flood is can be measured by which roads are closed. Highway 141 at Interstate 44? Yea, closes frequently because of floodwater. But when water from the Meramec covered both Interstate 44 and Interstate 55 in December 2015, that’s how we knew it was a flood.On a serious note, if a road is covered with water, do not drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.Image: A Missouri Department of Transportation worker adjusts cones on a flooded section of south bound Route 141 underneath Interstate-44 after a storm flooded the area on Tuesday, April 7, 2015 near Valley Park. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

Huy Mach

