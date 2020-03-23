🔥Teens arrested for 'coughing in faces' of elderly couple amid Covid-19 outbreak🔥

Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly coughing at an elderly couple in a Hertfordshire street.

The couple were approached by three people on Friday afternoon in the market town of Hitchin, one of whom is said to have coughed in their faces.

A passer-by intervened and there was “an altercation” which left a woman in her 70s with a black eye, Hertfordshire Police said in a statement.

“Three males, aged 16, 18 and 19, have been arrested and interviewed in connection with the incident,” the police added. “They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.”

The case comes amid heightened concern over the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with more than 5,860 people nationwide confirmed to have contracted the virus to date. The number of deaths linked to the outbreak is now 281, with the virus posing a particular danger to the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

It is not yet known exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person, but similar viruses are spread in cough droplets.

The elderly woman involved in the Hitchin incident was taken to hospital for a check-up and later discharged, Hertfordshire Police said, while her vehicle was also damaged in the incident in Paynes Park.

The force asked for anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them, as well as requesting people not to post details of those they believe are involved or share footage of the incident on social media as it could hamper the ongoing investigation.​

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference ISR 252 of 20 March.