🔥Teenager stabbed in neck and stomach in 'needlessly violent attack' in east London🔥

An teenager is “seriously ill” in hospital after being stabbed in the neck and stomach during a “needlessly violent attack” in east London.

The woman, 18, was found injured in the public toilets at Little Ilford Park in Newham on Monday.

She was taken to hospital, where she is “seriously ill”, police said.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service to Dore Avenue just before 6pm.

The Met Police said enquiries into how the victim sustained her injuries are ongoing.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

e was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

Detective Inspector Jeremy McDermott, of Safeguarding Team North East Area, said: “This attack took place in the early evening and we would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time.

“This was a needlessly violent attack where a young woman has received stab wounds to her stomach and neck, and is seriously ill in hospital.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref CAD 6329/17Feb or call 07881 330951 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.