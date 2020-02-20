Teenager found shot dead inside Fairview Heights garage

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Thursday with the victim’s name.FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Police are searching for the gunman who killed an 18-year-old man Wednesday night inside a residential garage on Lakeland Hills Drive in Fairview Heights.Tim Mueller, the public information officer for Fairview Heights police, said early Thursday that no one was in custody. He had no description of a suspect.The St. Clair County coroner’s office identified the victim as Kameron J. Dorsey.Dorsey was found shot dead about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. He was inside a garage attached to his home in the 100 block of Lakeland Hills Drive. Fairview Heights police asked the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to handle the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the squad at 618-977-1912.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.