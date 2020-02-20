🔥Teenage activist Marley Dias on the trailblazer who inspired her🔥

For Black History Month, hear from trailblazers about who has inspired them. Activist and author Marley Dias shares how Augusta Baker pushed her to be “great.” “Even though I wasn’t alive when she was alive, I know that I follow in her footsteps… that I can see and use her history and her example and shine in her light.” Baker was a storyteller, editor and librarian. She worked for 37 years in the New York Public Library system, including in the children’s section.