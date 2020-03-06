🔥Teen stabbed in Kingston dies following knife attack🔥

A 19-year-old man has died after being knifed in Kingston the other day.

The victim, named as Archie Beston from Barnes,a particular date with friends on Saturday was stabbed while on, February 29.

Scotland Yard was called to reports of an incident in Wood Street at around 3.40am and he was found with stab wounds at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in west London, today where he was pronounced dead.

A statement from his family said: “Archie was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a family group boy, so happy and loved to take pleasure from life. He was sweet popular and natured, he previously no enemies and helped anyone always. He planned to visit the global world and head to Ibiza to work come early july, he couldn’t wait.”

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, who’s leading the investigation, said: “Archie’s family have already been left utterly devastated by the sudden lack of their son, who was simply quite definitely loved and had his very existence of him ahead. We realize that there are many of individuals who witnessed the incident outside John Lewis in Kingston on the first hours on Saturday morning.

“I’m urging whoever has any information or cellular phone footage ahead forward so we are able to identify those that committed this horrendous attack.

Four men have already been arrested in link with the attack.

A 20-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of points and blades, and affray. This month he’ll appear at Kingston Crown Court later.

Another 20-year-old was arrested and charged with GBH and dangerous driving, he’ll appear at Kingston Crown Court also.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and contains been bailed to come back later this month.

A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray but released without further action to be studied against him.

A person with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4266 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.