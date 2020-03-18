🔥Teen knifed to death 'on way home to bake cakes with grandma' in south east London🔥

A teenager who was rammed off his motorbike and stabbed to death was on his way home to bake cakes with his grandmother, she revealed today.

Cameron Murfitt, 18, was found with multiple stab wounds on Woolwich Common. Passers-by, paramedics and police fought to save his life but he died at the scene at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses say they saw two men in a white car plough into Mr Murfitt’s motorbike sending him flying.

One suspect chased him into bushes on the common and knifed him, they said.

Mr Murfitt lived in Greenwich with his grandmother Maxine Murfitt, 60.

She told the Standard: “His last words to me were ‘See you Nan’. He was going to a friend’s to get his motorbike first. We were planning to make cakes when he got home. Then I was told he had been stabbed. I couldn’t believe it. I am heartbroken.

“He lived for his family — he was a lovely boy. He had a heart of gold. His mum Samantha is so devastated she can hardly talk.”

Mr Murfitt’s uncle Ryan Murfitt said the teenager had been involved in a feud but was turning his life around.

He said: “He had to leave London for a while but was back. Everything seemed calm. I was offering him some building work and his life seemed back on track.

“He loved football and was a big Chelsea fan, and he loved motorbikes. He was a kind, caring, family-orientated person. He had everything to live for.”

Friends and family laid flowers at the scene. Witness Ben Arara, 39, a facilities manager, said: “A white car smashed hard into the motorcyclist, who went flying. One of the men in the car, in a grey tracksuit, chased him and pulled a knife.”

He added: “I went over to try to help the boy. His leather motorcycle jacket had helped stop further stab wounds… I gave him CPR.

“He looked so young. I asked him his name but he never came around again.

“The emergency services were there in three minutes. They operated on him in the road. This was no road rage — they were after him.”

Mr Murfitt is the fourth London teenager killed in two weeks, after the deaths of Shanur Ahmed, 16, Archie Beston, 19, and 17-year-old Damani Mauge.

Police arrested an 18-year-old from the Thamesmead area on suspicion of murder on Monday. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “While inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident, we know there was a collision between a white car and a motorbike being ridden by the victim.

“As a result, the victim came off his bike and the suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed him. At this stage officers believe both parties were known to each other.”